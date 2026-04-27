Why Did Stagecoach Get Evacuated? What We Know About Day 2 of the Festival

Image Credit: Getty Images for Stagecoach

Stagecoach 2026 took an unexpected turn on Saturday, April 25, when an emergency evacuation disrupted the festival’s second day in the middle of its evening lineup. The sudden alert prompted thousands of attendees to exit the grounds mid-show, leaving many wondering what had happened and how the situation would affect the rest of the weekend. Although the interruption was temporary and performances eventually resumed, the moment quickly became one of the most talked-about incidents of the April 24 to April 26 festival.

Below, find out why Stagecoach 2026 was evacuated, where the festival is held, and who’s performing this year.

Where Is Stagecoach Held?

The Stagecoach Festival takes place annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The large outdoor venue in the California desert is also home to Coachella and regularly hosts tens of thousands of fans for major music events each year.

Why Did Stagecoach 2026 Get Evacuated?

Stagecoach 2026 was evacuated on Saturday night, April 25, after extreme winds and dangerous gusts moved through the Indio area during the evening shows. Emergency messages appeared on stage screens and were sent through the festival app around 7:45–8:00 p.m., instructing attendees to leave the grounds immediately.

The evacuation paused all performances for roughly an hour as officials waited for conditions to improve. Several artists’ sets were canceled or pushed back, and headliner Lainey Wilson ultimately performed later than scheduled once fans were allowed back in.

Who Is Performing at Stagecoach 2026?

Stagecoach 2026 ran from April 24 to April 26 and featured a mix of country stars and crossover acts across all three days. Headliners included Cody Johnson on Friday (Day 1), Wilson on Saturday (Day 2), and Post Malone on Sunday (Day 3).

Other major performers throughout the weekend included Brooks & Dunn, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, Journey, and crossover acts like Pitbull and Ludacris, among many others performing across the three-day festival.