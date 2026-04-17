Carrie Ann Inaba’s In-Flight Emergency: What Happened to the ‘DWTS’ Judge?

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

A scary moment mid-flight left fans concerned for Carrie Ann Inaba. On April 16, 2026, the Dancing With the Stars judge revealed on social media she experienced a medical emergency while flying from Los Angeles to New York, which led to her being hospitalized shortly after landing.

As updates emerge about her condition, many are wondering what exactly happened and how she’s doing now. Here’s everything to know about Carrie Ann’s in-flight emergency and recovery.

Who Is Carrie Ann Inaba ?

Carrie Ann is a longtime judge on Dancing With the Stars, where she has been a staple since the show premiered in 2005. She’s also known for her work as a choreographer, dancer, and television host, including co-hosting The Talk.

Over the years, Carrie Ann has been open about her health, including autoimmune conditions, while continuing to work across television and entertainment.

What Happened During Carrie Ann Inaba’s In-Flight Emergency?

On April 15, 2026, Carrie Ann experienced a medical emergency while on a flight from Los Angeles to New York. She said she suddenly felt ill, initially thinking it might be food poisoning, before developing more serious symptoms including cold sweats, dizziness, and numbness in her arms.

“I very suddenly felt quite ill… I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb,” she shared on Instagram.

“Normally I handle most of my health things on my own. Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me,” she continued. “And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn’t want to have anyone else put themselves at risk… but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help.”

Is Carrie Ann Inaba Still in the Hospital After Her In-Flight Emergency?

Carrie Ann has since shared that she is recovering and “resting up” following the incident. While she was hospitalized after the in-flight emergency, recent updates indicate she is on the mend, though she has not disclosed extensive details about her condition.

Carrie Ann has been open about living with several chronic health conditions over the years, including autoimmune disorders such as Sjögren’s syndrome, lupus, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis. These conditions can cause symptoms like fatigue, pain, and flare-ups, though she noted that this particular episode did not appear to be directly related to her known illnesses.