Image Credit: The Three Eyewear Silhouettes Hollywood Is Embracing This Spring

For most of the last decade, celebrities often leaned toward minimizing the visibility of their glasses. Contacts replaced frames. Laser surgery became a quiet rite of passage. The whole point of eyewear, it seemed, was to look like you weren’t wearing any.

Then something shifted.

Walk through any red carpet from the past two years, and something of a shift begins to emerge. Frames are no longer the thing celebrities are hiding behind. They’re the thing they’re choosing. From Met Gala arrivals to off-duty paparazzi shots, eyewear has started to feel like a more deliberate style choice, with a few silhouettes emerging as particularly popular in 2026.

Here’s what Hollywood is actually wearing right now, and how to wear it yourself without needing a stylist on speed dial.

The Aviator: Tom Cruise Made It Permanent

Top Gun: Maverick didn’t just revive a movie franchise. It reset the cultural temperature on a frame style that had been hovering on the edge of dad-style for years. Tom Cruise wore the same gold-framed aviators in 2022 that he wore in 1986, and the look seemed to take hold again, shifting from nostalgic to current.

What makes the aviator work isn’t just the silhouette. It’s the confidence the silhouette demands. The teardrop lens shape, the thin metal frame, the slightly oversized fit — aviators don’t blend in. They announce themselves. That’s part of why they keep coming back. They’re one of the few frame styles that genuinely improves with age, both as a trend and on the wearer.

If you’re shopping the look, the details matter more than the brand. Look for gold or silver hardware (gold reads warmer and works against most skin tones), a true teardrop shape rather than a softened modern interpretation, and a neutral lens tint — green, grey, or a subtle gradient. Skip the mirrored lens unless you’re committing fully to the Maverick energy.

The good news for everyone whose budget doesn’t stretch to designer pricing: well-made aviator sunglasses are widely available online for a fraction of the cost, prescription options included.

The Oversized Frame: Audrey Hepburn Started It, Everyone Has Continued It

Yes, the Breakfast at Tiffany’s reference is well-worn. But there’s a reason every generation reaches for it. Oversized dark frames have been a consistent presence in celebrity eyewear over the years, and they’re appearing again in 2026.

Audrey Hepburn made the oversized frame iconic. Anna Wintour turned it into a lifelong signature. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and a wave of younger style icons have carried it forward into the current moment, often sized so generously that the frame practically reaches the cheekbones. The look is unapologetic, slightly mysterious, and hard to overlook.

The trick with oversized frames is matching the shape to your face rather than just going as big as possible. Rounder shapes balance angular faces. More structured, squared-off frames soften features that already lean curved. Smaller faces should look for frames that sit within the width of the face rather than extending past the temples, otherwise the look tips from chic to costume.

This is the frame style that flatters across decades and demographics, which is why it never really leaves the conversation. It just rotates back into focus every few years, slightly bigger or slightly smaller than the time before. Right now, bigger is winning.

The Round Frame: Harry Styles Rewrote the Rules

Round glasses spent most of the 2010s trapped in John Lennon costume territory. Then Harry Styles started wearing them, and the whole category opened up.

What Styles did with round frames was strip them of their associations. They stopped reading as a costume and started reading as a deliberate fashion choice — soft, romantic, slightly androgynous, and very current. Timothée Chalamet has picked up the look. Jacob Elordi has worn variations on red carpets. The round frame has become shorthand for a particular kind of effortless modern style that doesn’t try too hard.

The shape works because it’s the opposite of what most prescription frames offer. Where rectangular and square frames emphasise structure, round frames soften it. Strong jawlines become more balanced. Angular features become warmer. The look reads as intentional rather than corrective, which is half the appeal.

If you’re shopping the style, avoid frames smaller than the width of your eye — those tip into vintage territory fast. Tortoiseshell adds warmth, while thin metal frames keep the look minimal and modern. Both work. The key is choosing a pair that feels like a choice, not a compromise.

For anyone wanting to try the look without committing to designer pricing, round frames in both prescription and non-prescription versions are easy to find online and sit comfortably in the affordable end of the market.

The Bigger Picture

What ties these three looks together isn’t the silhouette. It’s the shift behind them. Celebrities aren’t hiding behind frames anymore. They’re choosing them. Eyewear has gone from something you wear because you have to, to something you wear because it adds something. That’s a quiet but real change, and it’s playing out across red carpets, paparazzi shots, and Instagram grids in real time.

The good news for everyone watching from home: the gap between celebrity eyewear and accessible eyewear has become noticeably smaller. UK retailer Glasses2You, which has been selling prescription and fashion frames online for over 20 years and ships to the US, is one of the easier places to start. Recreating an aviator, oversized, or round frame look doesn’t require a stylist or a four-figure budget. It just requires knowing what to look for.

And now you do.