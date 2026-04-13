Cough Drop Recall 2026: Which Drops Were Recalled According to the FDA

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled a specific brand of cough drops and classified it as a Class II recall in April 2026. Since springtime can be the season of allergies, coughs and colds for some people, many are wondering which drops were taken off shelves.

Here, find out which cough drops were voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer and what to do if you already purchased them.

Which Cough Drops Were Recalled in 2026?

The following Menthol Cough Suppressant bags were recalled:

Exchange Select, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Honey Lemon Flavor Cough Drops, 30-count bag; Lot number: 20241030, Exp Date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 614299398870

Exchange Select, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag; Lot number: 20241030, Exp Date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 614299398887

Caring Mill, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry, 90-count bag, distributed by: FSA Store Inc.; Lot number: 20241030, Exp Date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 810025928407

Discount Drug Mart Food Market, Cough Drops, Menthol Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag, distributed by Drug Mart-Food Fair; Lot number: 20241030, Exp Date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 093351037092

Discount Drug Mart Food Market, Cough Drops, Menthol Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, 30-count bag, distributed by Drug Mart-Food Fair; Lot number: 20241030, Exp Date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 093351037085

MGC Health, Menthol Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon, 25-count bag, distributed by Medical Group Care, LLC.; Lot number: 20240524, Exp Date: 05/24/2026; Lot number: 20240720, Exp Date: 07/20/2026; Lot number: 20240730, Exp Date: 07/30/2026, UPC: 383173000085

MGC Health, Menthol Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag, distributed by Medical Group Care, LLC.; 20240524, Exp Date: 05/24/2026, UPC: 383173000047

QC Quality Choice, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Black Cherry Flavor, 25-count bag, distributed by CDMA, Inc.; Lot number: 20240720, Exp Date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515993372

QC Quality Choice, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry Flavor, 30-count bag, distributed by CDMA, Inc.; Lot number: 20240524, Exp Date: 05/24/2026; Lot number: 20240720, Exp Date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515993372.

QC Quality Choice, Pectin Oral Demulcent, Throat Soothing Drops, Creamy Strawberry Flavor, 30-count bag, distributed by CDMA, Inc.; Lot number: 20240720, Exp Date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515999398

QC Quality Choice, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag, distributed by CDMA, Inc.; 20240720, Exp Date: 07/20/2026; Lot number: 20240524, Exp Date: 05/24/2026, UPC: 635515986718

QC Quality Choice, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Vanilla Honey Flavor, 30-count bag, distributed by CDMA, Inc.; Lot number: 20240720, Exp Date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515999411

Why Were These Cough Drops Recalled?

The Menthol Cough Suppressant drops were recalled because of results from a manufacturing facility inspection on August 15, 2025. The FDA recommended the recall because those observations “may bear on product quality,” but no details were specified.

Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., in China, initiated the recall on March 20, 2026. The FDA then classified it as a Class II recall, which is when exposure to a “violative product” could lead to “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” according to the administration.