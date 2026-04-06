Tori Spelling Car Crash: Updates on the Accident, Her Kids & More

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Tori Spelling and several children were hospitalized after a frightening car crash in California. The actress was driving with a group that included four of her own kids when another vehicle allegedly ran a red light and collided with them.

“On April 2, 2026, at 5:44 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Rancho California Road regarding a vehicle collision,” the Riverside Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more details emerge, here’s everything to know about the accident, her children, and how they’re doing now.

What Happened to Tori Spelling & Her Kids?

Tori was involved in a car crash in Southern California in early April 2026 while driving with seven children in Temecula. The group included four of her five kids—whom she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott—along with three of their friends.

While Tori is the mother of Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, it has not been publicly confirmed which four of her children were in the car at the time of the crash. Authorities said the vehicles collided in the evening, and emergency responders were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

Everyone involved was evaluated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further care.

Are Tori Spelling & Her Children in the Hospital?

Yes, Tori and several of the children were taken to the hospital following the crash. They were treated for injuries including cuts, bruises, and possible concussions, though none of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening, according to multiple outlets.

What Caused Tori Spelling’s Car Accident?

TMZ was the first to report the accident, noting that Tori’s vehicle was struck by another driver who was allegedly speeding and ran a red light.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department said, “No arrests were made, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation. No further details are available.”