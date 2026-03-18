Danielle Cohn: Headlines, Honesty, and High-Profile Moves

Image Credit: Danielle Cohn

You may remember Danielle Cohn, a familiar face from the early wave of social media fame. Once the subject of many rumors, she is now taking control of her personal story with her new podcast, Pretty Honest. The show, produced by 369 Media, is her chance to hit the reset button and focus on owning her past and growing from her experiences. She is also offering an insider’s view of life as a creator.

Her move represents a bigger ongoing trend. Many times, former internet personalities turn to formats like podcasts to build a more genuine and intentional media brand. And now, Cohn is ready to tell her side of the story.

Life Under a Digital Microscope

For years, Cohn lived in the public eye. Her rise to fame was marked by high-profile relationships, endless online gossip, and intimate personal moments being played out across the internet. Now, she wants to talk openly about what it was like to navigate her teenage years with millions of people watching her every move.

Cohn launched a teaser post on March 8th, which coincided with International Women’s Day. The Pretty Honest Podcast is the first time Cohn will fully address the controversies that surrounded her life, including the viral moments that wound up defining her online teenage life. The goal, she emphasizes, is not to create new drama, but to form a dedicated space where she can speak to the truth, take responsibility, and gain perspective on her life going forward.

She explains, “For years, everyone else told my story. There were headlines, opinions, and assumptions about my life everywhere online. I stayed quiet for a long time. Pretty Honest is where I finally get to tell my story in my own words.”

Going from Star to Storyteller

Cohn is moving into the role of entrepreneur and storyteller with her new podcast. And since longform content is so effective for narrative control, she is aiming to use her story to help other young women who deal with the pressures of social media, dating, and all of the unique challenges that come with life and growing up online.

“This podcast is for the girls who feel like they’re figuring life out in front of everyone,” Cohn shared. “You can make mistakes. You can go through messy chapters. But you can also learn from them and come out stronger.”

Her podcast will feature candid solo episodes from Cohn herself, as well as conversations with other creators, entrepreneurs, and influential women who have experienced the kind of public attention that has changed their lives. Her central theme is how to learn from mistakes, survive the sometimes brutal demands of social media, and build a better future for yourself.

Telling It Her Way

Pretty Honest represents the first project from 369 Media, a new media company that is positioning itself as a “creative-first studio” for creator-driven content. The studio is aiming to blend high-quality production with viral storytelling, and for the future, they plan to develop projects for podcasts, video platforms, and social media, with an emphasis on making a real cultural impact in the digital entertainment world.

The podcast is set to launch officially on April 4, 2026. Audio episodes will be available at all major podcast platforms, with full video episodes released on YouTube. And for Danielle Cohn, who has lived for years in the public eye, she is finally able to enter the next phase of her story and tell it her way.