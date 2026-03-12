Who Is the Shooter at ODU? Old Dominion University Shooting Suspect Updates

Image Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

Old Dominion University (ODU) in Virginia announced an active shooter situation on the morning of March 12, 2026. School officials informed its students that classes were suspended for the rest of the day and that the gunman was declared dead. However, many on campus and around the country are wondering who the suspect is.

According to an emergency alert posted by the university, the gunman opened fire inside Constant Hall just before 10:49 a.m. local time.

“Two people were injured. Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police and emergency personnel responded immediately,” the alert read. “The gunman is now deceased. The injured were transported to a local hospital. Old Dominion University has canceled classes and operations on main campus for the remainder of the day. Please avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency personnel continue to work.”

Where Is Old Dominion University?

ODU is located in Norfolk, Virginia.

How Many Students Are Enrolled at ODU?

According to ODU’s website, there are about 24,000 students enrolled at the university.

Who Was the Suspect Behind the ODU Shooting?

The shooter’s name has not been publicly identified by police or campus officials at the time of publication.

What Happened to the Shooter of ODU?

As previously noted, ODU said the shooter had been “neutralized” and was deceased.

“Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day,” a previous alert from the university read. “Avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency officials continue to work. An update will be provided as soon as possible.”

Less than an hour later, the school updates its students on the incident.

“As of 11:43 a.m., there is no longer a threat at Old Dominion University,” the next announcement read. “Please continue to avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency personnel continue to work.”