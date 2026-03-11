Stryker Cyber Attack Updates: What Happened, Was it Hacked & More

Image Credit: Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Stryker, a Michigan-based medical device production company, experienced a cyber attack on March 11, 2026, the company confirmed in a public statement. According to multiple outlets, pro-Iran hackers claimed they were behind the problem amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel.

“Stryker is experiencing a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyber attack,” Stryker explained in a statement that day. “We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems. Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners. We are committed to transparency and will keep stakeholders informed as we know more.”

Learn what happened to Stryker here.

What Is Stryker?

Stryker is a company that produces a range of hospital and medical equipment, including defibrillators, ambulance cots and more essentials that provide life-saving care to patients.

What Happens During a Cyber Attack?

Almost anything with technology can happen during a cyber attack. In this case, Stryker’s staff found that remote devices running Microsoft’s Windows operating system and configured for the company’s system had been wiped, according to The Wall Street Journal. Among the affected devices were cell phones and laptops.

What Caused the Stryker Cyber Attack? Who Hacked the Company

Stryker did not point to the potential culprit behind the cyberattack, but multiple outlets reported that pro-Iran hackers were behind the problem.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson refrained from commenting on who might have been responsible for the cyber attack. Calls to Stryker’s global headquarters in Portage, Michigan, went unanswered, only with a recording that said the company was “experiencing a building emergency.”

Per CNN, the hacking group that was allegedly responsible said the Stryker hack was retaliation for the missile strike that hit an elementary school in Iran. The Pentagon is investigating the incident.