Bomb Threat on Nashville Flight: Why the Southwest Airlines Plane Got Diverted

Passengers on a recent Southwest Airlines flight experienced a frightening moment after the plane was forced to divert mid-trip. Southwest Airlines Flight 2094, which had departed from Nashville and was headed to Fort Lauderdale, landed unexpectedly at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following what officials described as a possible security concern involving a passenger.

Videos recorded by travelers quickly spread across social media, showing passengers being instructed to raise their hands and lower their heads as authorities boarded the aircraft and removed the individual. The situation prompted an investigation by law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Below, learn more about why the Nashville flight was diverted and whether there was a bomb threat involved.

Why Was the Southwest Airlines Flight Diverted?

Southwest Airlines Flight 2094, which left Nashville and was headed to Fort Lauderdale, was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 6 after the crew reported a possible security matter involving a passenger. Authorities met the plane when it landed around 9 p.m., and Atlanta police removed the passenger from the aircraft.

Videos taken by passengers showed a tense moment inside the cabin, where travelers were instructed to put their heads down and raise their hands while officers boarded the plane and detained the individual.

After the passenger was removed, the remaining travelers were later placed on another aircraft and continued their trip to Fort Lauderdale.

Was There a Bomb Threat on the Southwest Flight From Nashville?

Some early reports suggested that a bomb threat may have been involved, but authorities later determined there was no credible threat. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Department interviewed the passenger who was removed from the plane and said no charges would be filed.

Officials have not publicly released full details about what prompted the security scare, and Southwest Airlines only described the incident as a “possible security matter.”

In a statement, the airline said, “For background, the Customer in question was removed by the Atlanta police, in case you want to check with them for additional details. Customers were reaccommodated on another aircraft (same flight number, 2094) and continued on to Ft. Lauderdale, arriving just before 3:30 a.m. We have reached out to all of the Customers to apologize for the situation.”