Impaulsive Co-Host Mike Majlak Talks Online Dating Apps and Behavior-Based Platform RTHMS

For better or worse, dating apps have become a mainstay in modern dating, with many becoming popular enough to shape how entire swathes of people think about the idea of connection. According to Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak, these apps are largely focused on curated profiles and filtered photos, pushing concepts like behavior to the wayside.

He recently discussed on the Impaulsive podcast the idea behind RTHMS, a behavioral compatibility platform designed to match people based on their day-to-day lifestyles. He framed the app as a distinct one that could provide users with a unique perspective on how modern relationships can start.

From Profiles to Real-Life Behavior

Majlak explained that traditional dating apps tend to rely on self-description, leaving room for gaps between how people present themselves and how they actually live. RTHMS offers an alternative by analyzing real-world habits and translating them into compatibility signals.

Majlak continued to describe RTHMS as a platform that builds digital personas using behavioral data rather than personality claims based on how a user perceives themself. Instead of asking users to describe their interests or preferences, the system evaluates patterns such as routines, preferences, and lifestyle habits to identify alignments between people. He framed the approach as a reflection of a broader shift toward data-driven decision-making.

Since society already uses technology to quantify health, sleep, and productivity, Majlak noted, applying the same measurement to relationships appears to be an organic development; as such, RTHMS focuses on measurable behavior instead of statements people make about themselves.

Insights into Behavioral Compatibility

During the conversation with the other speakers, Majlak claimed that behavioral compatibility allows people to understand potential partners on a deeper level earlier in the relationship process. For some people, he elaborated, getting an idea of someone’s lifestyle patterns before a first meeting is preferable to learning about someone’s preferences slowly through trial and error. This might include habits, interests, and social tendencies that might otherwise take months to discover.

Majlak added that RTHMS could offer a means of evaluating compatibility based on real-life alignment that extends beyond surface-level attraction or incomplete information that has to be learned over time.

A New Perspective on Modern Dating

Majlak positioned RTHMS as a form of connection technology built for a generation already comfortable with tracking personal data through wearables and apps. The Impaulsive hosts discussed how technology increasingly shapes everyday decisions, from fitness routines to productivity optimization. In that context, Majlak claimed that behavior-driven compatibility also falls within this expanding category of digital connection.

His parting words emphasized that relationships have historically been built on self-presentation, and although this approach remains valid and valuable, he added that modern technology now allows those who are more interested in data-driven results to measure compatibility through real-world actions.

Whether this unique perspective on modern dating is more effective than traditional methods remains a matter of preference, but at the very least, it offers people new ways of thinking about online dating culture and what it means to start a relationship.