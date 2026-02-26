Why Was ‘Smiling Friends’ Cancelled? The Reason a Season 4 Won’t Happen

Image Credit: Adult Swim/Warner Bros.

Despite its devoted fanbase and critical acclaim since debuting in January 2022, Smiling Friends won’t be returning for a fourth season. Co-creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack surprised fans in February 2026 with an announcement that the Adult Swim animated comedy will conclude after its third season — even though the network had previously renewed it for seasons 4 and 5.

“I’m gonna cut right to the chase,” Hadel said at the top of the message. “This is not a bit, this is not a joke. Michael and I are here to announce that ‘Smiling Friends’ will be ending after Season 3 is done.”

Find out more below.

What Is Smiling Friends About?

Smiling Friends is an Adult Swim animated comedy that follows Pim and Charlie, two employees of a small company who try (often hilariously and chaotically) to help people be happy. The surreal, off-beat series blends dark humor, absurd scenarios and sharp character moments that earned it a dedicated fanbase after its 2022 debut.

Will There Be a Season 4 of Smiling Friends?

No — Smiling Friends will not return for Season 4 or beyond. Although the series was previously renewed for fourth and fifth seasons in June 2025, co-creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack announced in February 2026 that the show will end after its third.

However, two extra episodes (originally unreleased) from Season 3 are scheduled to air on April 12, 2026 on Adult Swim as part of its final run.

Why Was Smiling Friends Cancelled?

The decision to end Smiling Friends wasn’t made by the network — Hadel and Cusack chose to conclude the series themselves after years of nonstop work because they felt creatively exhausted and wanted to preserve the show’s quality rather than stretch it out.

“To be perfectly honest, after we finished Season 3, Zach and I just both had the same feeling where we felt pretty burnt out after putting years and years into this, but also pretty accomplished,” Cusack added. “We just came to this feeling where we were like, ‘I think that could just be it,’ after Season 3.”

“We wouldn’t want to be doing more seasons half-hearted or burnt out or not feeling it,” Hadel added. “That’s not fair to us, and it’s not fair to the audience to give you guys fucking slop. That sucks.”

The creators said they prefer to wrap the show “on top” instead of producing episodes without full passion, and Adult Swim publicly supported their choice. They also left the door open to possible future specials or material if inspiration strikes, but as of now, regular seasons are over.