Olivia Rodrigo’s Album No. 3: Is She Working on Her Third Record?

Olivia Rodrigo is officially entering a new era. Born on February 20, 2003, the Grammy-winning pop star has dominated the charts with SOUR and GUTS — and now, fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next. After wrapping her massive GUTS World Tour in 2025 and confirming she’s back in the studio, speculation about her third album — nicknamed “OR3” by fans — has only intensified.

Here’s everything we know so far about Olivia’s next record, including release clues, timelines and the latest updates surrounding her career and personal life.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Working on Another Album?

Yes. Olivia Rodrigo officially confirmed she’s working on her third studio album in October 2025, when she said in an American Express promo video, “Now I’m home, and I’m working on my new album.”

Hints began even earlier. On August 3, 2025, at her final GUTS World Tour festival stop at Osheaga in Montreal, she walked onstage wearing a red shirt with a rhinestone “3,” signaling to fans that a new era had begun. Days later, on August 11, 2025, she referenced “y3t to come” in a fan newsletter, further fueling speculation.

When Will Olivia Rodrigo’s Third Album Come Out?

As of now, Olivia has not revealed a release date for her third album. There have been no confirmed singles, track lists or timelines.

However, in an October 2025 interview, she hinted that 2026 would be a “busy year” creatively, leading many fans and industry watchers to speculate that the album could arrive sometime later in 2026.

She notably did not attend the 2026 Grammy Awards in early February because she did not release new music during the eligibility window. On February 24, 2026, her longtime producer Dan Nigro shared a studio photo with Olivia on Instagram captioned, “Finishing records…,” strongly suggesting the album is nearing completion.

When Was Olivia Rodrigo’s Last Album?

Olivia’s most recent studio album, GUTS, was released on September 8, 2023.

The era extended through 2024 and 2025 with the GUTS (Spilled) deluxe edition in March 2024 and the GUTS World Tour, which concluded in mid-2025.

Why Did Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Break Up?

Olivia and actor Louis Partridge were romantically linked in late 2023. However, neither publicly confirmed detailed information about their relationship or a breakup. Reports suggested the pair quietly went their separate ways, but neither has spoken extensively about the split.