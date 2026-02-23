What Happened to Kara Braxton? WNBA Champ’s Car Accident & Tragic Death

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion and former Detroit Shock star, died on February 21, 2026, following a car accident in Georgia. She was 43. The former first-round draft pick built a decade-long career in the league and was widely respected for her presence in the paint and contributions to multiple championship teams.

Learn more about her life, career and the circumstances surrounding her death below.

Who Was Kara Braxton?

Braxton was an American professional basketball player and two-time WNBA champion who played 10 seasons in the league after being selected seventh overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft. She won titles with the Detroit Shock in 2006 and 2008, starred at Westview High School in Oregon and at the University of Georgia before turning pro, and spent time with the Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty during her career.

Braxton is survived by her husband Jarvis Jackson, twin sister Kim, and her two sons, including Jelani Thurman, who played college football for Ohio State and won a national championship. Former teammates and friends shared heartfelt tributes following the news of her passing, calling her a beloved teammate, a proud mother, and a powerful presence on and off the court.

Former teammate Plenette Pierson shared an emotional tribute to Braxton on Instagram, writing, “This still feels unreal. I keep replaying memories and conversations because part of me expects to hear your voice again. Losing you hurts in a way words cannot hold.” She thanked Braxton for being a “loving friend and the best turn up partner,” adding that the late WNBA champion showed her “what unconditional friendship looks like.” Pierson also expressed heartbreak for Braxton’s two sons and family, writing, “You were more than a teammate. You were family. You were a safe space. You were real love,” before promising to “hold your people close” and support her boys.

What Happened to Kara Braxton? Details on Her Reported Car Accident

Braxton died in a car accident on February 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia, when her vehicle was involved in a traffic collision; she was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to local authorities and news reports.

How Old Was Kara Braxton When She Died?

Braxton was 43 years old at the time of her death on February 21, 2026.