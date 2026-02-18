Tahoe Avalanche 2026: Updates on Missing Blackbird Mountain Guides Skiers

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

On Tuesday, February 17, an avalanche struck a backcountry ski group in the Castle Peak area of the Sierra Nevada, located roughly 10 miles away from Lake Tahoe near Truckee, California. The heavy slide occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time amid a major winter storm that caused heavy snow, high winds and whiteout conditions across the region. The Sierra Avalanche Center had issued a “high avalanche danger” warning hours earlier, cautioning that large slides were likely in backcountry terrain.

The group consisted of 15 backcountry skiers, including four guides and 11 clients, on a three-day guided trip organized by the ski touring company Blackbird Mountain Guides. The group was returning from the Frog Lake backcountry huts when the avalanche swept them up.

The ski touring company announced in a news alert via its website that the “leadership team at Blackbird Mountain Guides remains fully engaged in assisting the Search and Rescue efforts on the ground as we navigate this incredibly difficult situation alongside those involved.”

Get updates on everything we know so far about the missing skiers and the avalanche that struck the area near Lake Tahoe, California.

Were the Missing Blackbird Mountain Guides Skiers Found?

Unfortunately, eight skiers were found dead on Wednesday, February 18. One person is still missing, according to The New York Times. The ninth missing person is presumed dead, authorities stated. Several survivors from the avalanche were rescued.

Eight skiers were found dead after being trapped by an avalanche while on a backcountry ski trip near Lake Tahoe, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said https://t.co/tTxD28DIkh pic.twitter.com/tttiRDwaVy — Bloomberg (@business) February 18, 2026

Did Anyone Survive the Avalanche Near Lake Tahoe?

Yes. Fortunately, six people were found and rescued. Due to the hazardous weather, the six survivors had to shelter in place under tarps and stayed in contact through emergency beacons and text messages while rescue teams worked to get to them.

Later, on February 18, rescue crews finally reached the survivors and were able to evacuate them.

Has California Ever Had an Avalanche?

Yes, but the 2026 avalanche is considered the deadliest one in California history. The last one to hit the state was in 1982 in Alpine Meadows. Seven people died near a ski resort at the time, which Sheriff Wayne Woo of Placer County referred to during a press conference, according to The New York Times.

“To see this tragic incident unfold and potentially have that many losses of life, it’s horrible to see,” the sheriff said about the recent tragedy.