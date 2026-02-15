What Time Is Daytona 500? Here Is the New Start Time

Image Credit: Getty Images

The February 15, 2026, Daytona 500 was given a new start time. Due to inclement weather conditions, the race had to be rescheduled, so fans are wondering how and when they can tune into the annual event.

Find out what time Daytona 500 is supposed to start and how to watch the annual event below.

How Can I Watch the 2026 Daytona 500?

The live broadcast for Daytona 500 is on FOX. The event can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

For any chord cutters, fans can watch the race on Fubo if they sign up for a free trial.

The wait is finally over. The DAYTONA 500 is here! The 68th running of The Great American Race is green on FOX! pic.twitter.com/lo5MI6ASVE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2026

What Time Is Daytona 500? New Start Time

The 2026 Daytona 500 was rescheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. IT was originally supposed to start at 2:30 p.m.

Why Was Daytona 500 Moved Up to a Different Time?

Inclement weather was the cause for Daytona 500’s new start time. There’s a threat of a potential thunderstorm in the late afternoon in Daytona. As of now, the weather is partly cloudy with temperatures hitting the mid-70s.

Who Is Favored to Win Daytona 500?

According to multiple racing and sports sites, the current favorites to win Daytona 500 were Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.