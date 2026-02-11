Why Was El Paso Airport Closed? FAA Announces Flights Can Resume

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all inbound and outbound flights from El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, for approximately 10 days. The sudden airspace seizure raised concern among travelers in the United States, as many demanded a reason for the closure. Hours after announcing the shutdown, the FAA walked back on its decision and announced flights could resume.

A statement on behalf of the El Paso airport obtained by KFox14 read, “The FAA, on short notice, issued a temporary flight restriction halting all flights to and from El Paso and our neighboring community, Santa Teresa, NM. The restriction prohibits all aircraft operations (including commercial, cargo and general aviation) and is effective from February 10 at 11:30 p.m. (MST) to February 20 at 11:30 p.m. (MST). Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance. In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status.”

Below, learn why the airport was shut down.

How Long Was El Paso International Airport Going to Be Shut Down?

The FAA iniitally shut down El Paso International Airport for 10 days, from February 10 to February 20. This closure would have affected all commercial, cargo and general flights flying in and out of the airport, the FAA said.

Why Was El Paso International Airport Shut Down?

The FAA cited “special security reasons” for its 10-day closure of the El Paso airport.

“No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas covered by this NOTAM (notice to airmen),” the FAA said, per NBC News, listing the reason as “temporary flight restrictions for Special Security Reasons.”

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar commented on the shutdown in a statement, calling the FAA’s move “unprecedented.” She added that the decision “resulted in significant concern in the community.”

“From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning, there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas,” Escobar noted. “There was no advance notice provided to my office, the City of El Paso, or anyone involved in airport operations. We have urged the FAA to immediately lift the Temporary Flight Restrictions placed on the El Paso area. I will continue to make information public as I learn it.”

The FAA later said drone activity at a nearby military base was the reason for the temporary closure.

Are Flights at El Paso Back?

Yes, just hours after the FAA initiated the shutdown, it announced that flights could resume.