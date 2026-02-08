Who Won the Super Bowl 2026? See the Winner of Patriots vs. Seahawks Game

Image Credit: Getty Images

Super Bowl LX started out slow but picked up toward the end. The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks went head-to-head at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, February 8. While Seattle held the lead for most of the game, New England caught up with them toward the end. So, who won the 2026 Super Bowl?

Find out the winner of the 2026 Super Bowl below.

Who Was the Projected Winner of Super Bowl LX?

Multiple outlets and sports analysts predicted the Seahawks to win and take home the highly coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Who Won the 2026 Super Bowl?

The winner of the 2026 Super Bowl was Seattle. The Seahawks maintained a strong lead for the first three quarters. I nthe fourth, New England scored a touchdown, but the Seahawks executed a strong defense.

Who Performed During the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny was the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer. His highly anticipated performance became a major headline in the months leading up to the event.

Before taking the stage at Levi’s Stadium, Benito said he was just grateful “to be there” after how far he’d come as an artist.

“I just want to be there. I’m just ready to do it,” he said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I want to feel it. I want people to watch it and enjoy it.”

Regarding the “story” he had for his performance, Bad Bunny said he “had a vision about the story, the mood, and the feelings that I want to put on that show. I want people to feel happiness and joy. I want to make people dance. I want to make them feel proud and think that everything is possible.”