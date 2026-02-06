Celebrities in Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ Music Video: Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee & More

Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

If you’re an A-list actor or musician and looking for a new gig, search no further than Taylor Swift! The global pop icon has been inviting celebrities to appear in her music videos for years, and her latest one for “Opalite” includes a star-studded cast.

Below, get the full breakdown of which stars appear in Taylor’s “Opalite” music video.

How Can I Watch Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Music Video?

Unlike in the past, Taylor did not release her “Opalite” video on YouTube. Instead, she unveiled it on Apple Music and Spotify on February 6, 2026. Fans will need Spotify Premium or Apple Music to watch it, as both platforms will host the video exclusively until February 8, 2026.

If you don’t have either platform, you can watch Taylor’s full music video on YouTube on February 8, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Which Celebrities Are in Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Music Video?

The stars that appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Taylor while promoting her 12th album are featured in the “Opalite” video:

Domhnall Gleeson

Greta Lee

Jodie Turner-Smith

Lewis Capaldi

Cillian Murphy

Graham Norton

Cillian narrates the commercial in “Opalite” and appears on a poster, while Graham plays a mall salesman. The music video explores ’90s themes, from mall stores to friendship bracelets.

Taylor explained her inspiration behind the video in a lengthy social media post. She reflected on her “favorite part about writing” being “that first spark of an idea.”

My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows,… pic.twitter.com/UMt519KFSS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 6, 2026

“It can happen at any time, for any reason,” she tweeted. “The idea for the ‘Opalite’ music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, @TheGNShow. For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a UK late-night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc to be on his show and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party. They even serve wine. Anyway. I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with.”

What Other Celebrities Has Taylor Swift Featured in Past Music Videos?

Taylor has featured tons of other major stars in past videos! Among her most noteworthy — and star-studded — is her “Bad Blood” video, which includes Selena Gomez, Kendrick Lamar, Hailee Steinfeld and more as they prepare to fight a war.

She also invited Taylor Lautner and Joey King to film her music video for “I Can See You.”