Why Is Bitcoin Dropping in Price? What We Know

Bitcoin faced a 10 percent drop in one week in early February, and investors tried to make a run for their money while they could. Since the currency’s rate plummeted that much, many are wondering why and what led to the fall in price.

The drop in the crypto’s price was attributed to a variety of factors, including, as usual, economic uncertainty as well as a fluctuating geopolitical climate.

Here, we break down what we know about the drop in Bitcoin’s price.

How Much Did Bitcoin Drop in Price?

As previously noted, Bitcoin dropped about 10 percent in one week in early February, a 44 percent decline since its late 2025 peak. On February 5, 2026, the crypto dropped below $70,000.

Why Is Bitcoin Dropping in Price Now?

Economic experts have stated that Bitcoin’s plummet is not uncommon. In fact, crypto is generally fickle, and the currency has experienced crashes in the past.

In a statement to ABC News, Bryan Armour, the director of passive strategies research at financial firm Morningstar, weighed in on the reasons why Bitcoin is falling in price.

“There are concerns about risk right now,” Armour explained. “The price of crypto tends to drop when investors look to take risk off the table. That may have precipitated the decline, and then it was like a snowball rolling downhill.”

For investors who want to get into Bitcoin, Armour said they should “know their limitations” first before plunging into the cryptocurrency.

“They shouldn’t have high confidence in any one outcome,” he pointed out.

Christian Catalini, founder of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, told ABC News in a separate statement that Bitcoin’s plummet is due to “a lot of” anxiety in the market.

“Everything that’s been happening the last few weeks is definitely adding a lot of nervousness in the market,” Catalini explained. “Anything that makes investors risk averse of course affects the price of bitcoin.”