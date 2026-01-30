Who Is Kevin Warsh? All About the Nominee to Potentially Replace Jerome Powell

Image Credit: Getty Images for Semafor

Kevin Warsh was nominated by Donald Trump to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve when Powell’s term ends in May 2026. Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social, writing, “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM.”

In the same post, Trump praised Warsh’s leadership and experience, adding that he has known him “for a long period of time” and believes he will be “one of the GREAT Fed chairmen.” Powell, who was first appointed to the role in 2017, has faced ongoing scrutiny over interest rates and inflation, making the nomination a closely watched development in U.S. economic policy.

Learn more about Warsh below.

He Is a Former Federal Reserve Governor

Warsh served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011. He was appointed during the George W. Bush administration.

In his Truth Social post, Trump highlighted Warsh’s Federal Reserve experience, writing that he “became the youngest Fed Governor, ever, at 35.” Trump also noted that Warsh served as the Federal Reserve’s representative to the G-20 and as the Board’s emissary to emerging and advanced economies in Asia, in addition to acting as Administrative Governor overseeing the Board’s operations and personnel.

He Has Been a Vocal Critic of Federal Reserve Policy

Since leaving the Fed, Warsh has frequently criticized the central bank’s approach to monetary policy, particularly its handling of inflation, interest rates, and balance-sheet expansion. He has argued that recent Fed decisions have weakened public trust and has called for significant changes in leadership and direction.

He Is President Trump’s Nominee to Replace Jerome Powell

In early 2026, Warsh was nominated by Trump to replace current Federal Reserve Chair Powell. The nomination immediately drew national attention, with supporters praising Warsh’s reform-minded views and critics raising concerns about central bank independence.

He Is Married to Jane Lauder

Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, an executive at Estée Lauder Companies and a member of the founding Lauder family. Through his marriage, Warsh is connected to one of the most prominent families in the global beauty industry, though he generally keeps his personal life out of the public spotlight.