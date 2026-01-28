Why Are Amazon Fresh Grocery Stores Closing? What to Know About the Closure

Image Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

In recent years, quite a few grocery and retail chains have shut down due to financial struggles. As economic changes further plague certain businesses, one major company surprised shoppers with the closure of its stores: Amazon Fresh. In January 2026, the company explained its plans for the shuttered stores and the reasons behind the closures.

Learn what we know about the shuttering of Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go locations.

Are All Amazon Fresh Grocery Stores Closing?

Yes, according to the online retailer, all Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go locations will close.

Why Are Amazon Fresh Stores Closing?

In a blog post shared on January 27, 2026, Amazon explained the reason behind the closure of Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh locations.

“While we’ve seen encouraging signals in our Amazon-branded physical grocery stores, we haven’t yet created a truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion,” the post read.

When Will the Grocery Stores Close?

Most of the Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go locations will shut down by February 1, 2026, according to multiple outlets. Stores in California, however, will remain open for another 45 days.

What Will Replace the Amazon Fresh Grocery Stores?

Amazon announced that its Fresh and Go locations will be converted to Whole Foods stores. The company’s blog post pointed out, “After a careful evaluation of the business and how we can best serve customers, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores, converting various locations into Whole Foods Market stores. Customers can continue to shop Amazon Fresh online in available areas for fast and convenient delivery.”

There will be more than 100 new Whole Foods locations opening “over the next few years,” the retailer added, “including expansion of Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, providing a broad selection of natural and organic groceries at a great value to customers.”

Can I Still Order Groceries on Amazon Fresh?

It might depend on where a shopper lives. Amazon noted in its announcement that customers “can continue to shop Amazon Fresh online in available areas for fast and convenient delivery.”