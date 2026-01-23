Who Is Gemma Styles? 5 Things to Know About Harry Styles’ Older Sister

While Harry Styles has spent years in the spotlight, his older sister Gemma Styles has built a life and career largely out of the public eye. An author and podcast host, Gemma has remained a steady presence in Harry’s life — something he highlighted in a January 2026 BBC Radio 2 interview with Scott Mills, calling her “one of my best friends” and praising how grounded she keeps him.

Here are five things to know about Harry Styles’ older sister below.

Gemma Is a Writer and Podcast Host

Gemma has worked as a writer and journalist, contributing to outlets including The Debrief and MTV UK. She is also the host of the Good Influence podcast, where she focuses on topics like sustainability, mental health, feminism, and social responsibility, using her platform to spark thoughtful conversations and advocacy.

She Attended Holmes Chapel Comprehensive and Sheffield Hallam

Gemma went to Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School in Cheshire — the same school her younger brother Harry attended — before heading to Sheffield Hallam University in South Yorkshire. There, she earned a First Class Honors degree and Qualified Teacher Status in Genetics, graduating with top marks. On her graduation day, Harry cheered her on and shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram.

Gemma Is an Advocate for Feminism and Mental Health

Gemma has used her platform to advocate for feminist issues, mental health and body autonomy in her writing and on her Good Influence podcast. She often addresses how women are discussed and judged in media — including conversations about how female bodies are represented and criticized online — and encourages respectful dialogue around self-expression and empowerment.

She Is Married and a Mom

Gemma is married to Michal Mlynowski. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and have largely kept their relationship private. More recently, Gemma entered a new chapter as a mom, welcoming her first child — a milestone she has occasionally referenced while continuing her work in writing, podcasting, and advocacy.

Gemma and Harry Share Meaningful Tattoos

Gemma has several tattoos, including small, minimalist designs that reflect her personal style. Her brother, Harry, has also paid tribute to Gemma with multiple tattoos over the years — including a gem, a letter “G,” and her name written in Hebrew — highlighting the close bond they’ve long shared.