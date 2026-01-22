Can Trees Explode in Extreme Cold? Learn About the Exploding Trees Rumor This Winter

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

If this winter hasn’t been cold enough for you, imagine how a tree “explosion” could make it worse. As temperatures drop in multiple states across the United States, a viral social media post of the “exploding trees” phenomenon raised concern for people living in the Midwest and northern plains.

Find out what to watch out for this winter when it comes to frozen trees.

Can Trees Actually Explode in Extreme Cold?

Trees don’t actually “explode,” despite the viral rumor that has spread, but they can split in frigid temperatures. Eric Otto, a forest health specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, explained to the Argus Leader that the phenomenon of “exploding trees” is actually known as “frost cracking,” which means the vertical splitting inside trees.

EXPLODING TREES are possible in the Midwest and Northern Plains on Friday and Saturday, as temperatures are forecasted to fall 20 degrees BELOW zero! pic.twitter.com/nqnoqsbHNU — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) January 21, 2026

“Possibly in extreme cases, there could be a significant crack that occurs due to huge temperature swings that would compromise the structural integrity and not heal properly,” Otto noted. “Native trees can get frost cracks, but non-native trees may be more susceptible if they aren’t adapted to the area. In regions that rarely see below-zero temperatures, those trees would be even more prone.”

Are There Exploding Trees This Winter?

No, trees aren’t actually “exploding.” As previously noted, trees can split open due to freezing temperatures. However, residents living in northern states could see trees crack open and fall.

South Dakota State University Professor John Ball explained to the Argus Leader that the “explosion” phenomenon is “more of a tree crack.”

“If you’re ever out in the woods and hear what sounds like the crack of a rifle late in the day, that’s actually the tree cracking — not exploding,” he explained.

What Temperature Does it Have to Be for a Tree to Explode?

According to Professor Ball, a tree would crack open this winter if there is a day when it heats up in temperature. The side of a tree could warm up as a result, then eventually split when temperatures fall again during the evening.