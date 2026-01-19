How Did the Spain Trash Crash Happen? Updates on the 2026 High-Speed Accident

Image Credit: Europa Press via Getty Images

Multiple people died as a result of the collision of two high-speed trains in southern Spain on January 18, 2026. That evening, a derailment took place near the town of Adamuz in the Andalusian province of Córdoba. Multiple outlets have reported that the crash is Spain’s worst railroad incident in more than a decade.

Below, learn everything we know so far about the tragic train crash in southern Spain.

Has a High-Speed Train Crash Ever Happened in Spain Before?

Yes, quite a few train crashes have taken place in Spain. The last fatal collision happened in 2013 when a high-speed train derailed. The incident killed about 80 people and injured numerous other victims.

At least 21 people were killed, and 100 more were injured after two high-speed trains collided in southern Spain on Sunday, according to officials. https://t.co/XB5FE83XRK pic.twitter.com/iEMJe1jO7M — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2026

How Did the 2026 Spain Train Crash Happen?

As of now, the cause of the train derailment and subsequent crash has yet to be determined. Per rail operator Adif, via the Associated Press, the collision happened when the tail end of one train carrying 289 passengers en route from Malaga to Madrid went off the rails. It then slammed into an oncoming train that was en route from Madrid to Huelva.

How Many Died in the Train Crash in Spain?

At the time of publication, at least 39 people died in the train crash, according to multiple outlets. Authorities continued to recover bodies in the brutal wreckage on January 19.

This is a developing story …