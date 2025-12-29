Anthony Joshua’s Nigeria Car Crash: Get an Update on His Condition

Image Credit: Getty Images

British boxer Anthony Joshua, who recently defeated Jake Paul in a Miami match, was involved in a car crash that killed two other passengers. Fans and peers were naturally concerned about the 36-year-old fighter and his condition following the accident, which took place in Nigeria on December 29, 2025, after pictures and videos of the incident circulated on social media.

Paul, 28, sent his regards to his opponent in a tweet after news of the crash made headlines. He wrote, “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

Below, get updates on Joshua’s condition following his harrowing car accident.

Who Is Anthony Joshua?

Joshua is a professional boxer and former world heavyweight champion. The English fighter has competed in the Olympics and took home the gold medal at the 2012 London games.

What Happened to Anthony Joshua? His Car Crash Details

On December 29, 2025, Joshua was involved in a car accident that killed two passengers. There were five people in the vehicle, per BBC.

According to a statement from the Ogun State Police Command obtained by ESPN, Joshua’s vehicle accident is under investigation.

“The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated,” the police statement read. “He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention. Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene.”

What Caused Anthony Joshua’s Nigeria Car Crash?

According to Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, the “accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ’s vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road.”

“For now, I’m aware of two fatalities, and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention,” the police commissioner told ESPN.

Is Anthony Joshua OK After the Car Crash?

Joshua survived the harrowing car accident. When news broke of the crash, a rep for the figher told ESPN that early indications” from the incident proved he was OK.

Photos from the crash circulated online, showing Joshua visibly in pain as multiple people helped him exit the crushed vehicle.