iSense Fine-Tunes A Good Night’s Sleep With An Adjustable Pillow

The holidays can be full of joy, good food, and quality time with loved ones. But with all the joy and chaos often comes disrupted sleep, which makes it difficult to transition back into a 9-to-5 schedule once the new year arrives. The sleep company iSense has always been driven by a single mission: to help people sleep better at night. Adjustable mattresses are nothing new, but iSense’s use of Comfort Control Technology offers a way for sleepers to explore different firmness levels within a single mattress.

Quality sleep depends on more than a mattress, however. To tackle every element of a good night’s sleep, iSense has introduced a product many disrupted sleepers haven’t considered: an adjustable pillow. With customizable firmness levels and cooling technology, the iSense FlexiCool Adjustable Pillow offers sleepers a new kind of gift for the holidays: the gift of personalized comfort.

One Pillow, Multiple Firmness Levels

The iSense FlexiCool Adjustable Pillow brings the company’s adjustable approach into a cross-cut memory foam pillow. Sleepers can adjust the feel of the pillow by removing or adding foam, allowing them to choose their preferred firmness level.

The use of FlexiCool Technology, which features a cool-to-the-touch, moisture-wicking cover and gel-infused foam, helps dissipate heat to allow for a cooler sleep. Together with an iSense mattress, the Flexicool Adjustable Pillow offers increased control over what’s most comfortable for each individual sleeper.

Holiday shoppers can enjoy 20% off for a limited time, with the Queen-sized pillow available for $99 and the King-size available for $119.

Personalized Sleep One Mattress At A Time

iSense was first founded in 2017 by mattress industry veteran Paul Longman. After spending decades leading luxury mattress brands, Longman wanted to introduce not only a better mattress, but a better way to buy one.

“Your mattress should adapt to you, not the other way around,” says Paul Longman, CEO and Founder of iSense. “iSense exists to give people the tools to personalize their sleep and wake up ready to give their best to their lives and relationships. Hearing from iSense sleepers that their mattress has made a difference is the most fulfilling part of our work.”

Every iSense mattress relies on Comfort Control Technology to ensure consistent support across the body. Both sides of the mattress can be adjusted independently, allowing couples to customize their sleep without resorting to separate beds. Since iSense mattresses are adjustable, sleepers can update their comfort levels whenever life brings change, whether through pregnancy, injury, or simple aging.

“This puts the power in the user’s hands,” says Longman. “There are a lot of great mattresses on the market today, but the challenge is the guesswork. It is unlikely that your partner will need or prefer the exact same comfort level you do, and even if you find something that works today, your body and your needs will change over the next five to ten years. With iSense, your mattress adapts with you, so you never have to compromise.”

Sleep: It’s All In The Data

iSense mattresses integrate several smart features to monitor sleepers throughout the night. This gives users helpful data on how they sleep and whether they wake up in the night. Through the use of tools like sleep tracking and real-time feedback, sleepers can gain an understanding of their sleep patterns, which can inform changes in their sleep behavior.

In the eight years since its founding, iSense has tracked many nights of sleep data from customers. Their findings have shown that many sleepers take over 30 nights to find their ideal comfort setting, a level of fine-tuning that isn’t possible in a showroom. Customers who buy iSense mattresses have room to tinker around and find what works for them thanks to the company’s 180-Night Comfort Guarantee, which allows them to return the mattress for a full refund within the timeframe.

From adjustable pillows to dual-adjustable foam mattresses, iSense is taking a user-centric approach to the way people sleep. Together with its sleep-tracking smart features, these products incorporate modern elements that have historically been absent in traditional or air-based mattresses. With numerous tools for personalized comfort, iSense is helping shoppers tailor their sleep experience this holiday season and beyond.



