Inside Jayden S. Chien’s Visual Design Work Across Pop-Ups, Music Videos, and Digital Creators

Image Credit: Jayden S. Chien

When ROSÉ—the globally recognized K-pop artist and member of BLACKPINK—opened her “rosie” pop-up activation in Los Angeles’ Arts District, fans lined up to step into the first West Coast installation tied to the artist’s solo project. The space, produced by Artisnyx in collaboration with the artist’s label, translated the visual language of her album into a physical environment designed for global audiences and social-media circulation. Within the project’s creative structure, art director Jayden S. Chien contributed to the installation’s spatial and visual coherence, working closely with the creative and production teams to translate the established concept into a functional physical build.

Working within the creative direction established by the artist’s label, Chien guided the installation’s spatial flow and material logic, refining layout transitions, shaping surface and color logic, and coordinating fabrication teams throughout production. He oversaw on-site execution to ensure the environment preserved the original concept’s cohesive identity while functioning as an immersive, high-traffic fan space. The resulting installation connected ROSÉ’s music-driven visual identity with an in-person experience tailored for the U.S. market, demonstrating how contemporary music branding increasingly merges physical expression with digital fandom.

Chien’s involvement in projects like the “rosie” pop-up reflects a broader practice built around translating artistic or brand identity into spatial form. Rather than providing direction on a specific set of aesthetics, this approach focuses on coherence and versatility, working within the conceptual direction of each project and designing spaces that appear intentional, media-ready, and consistent with the established image of their collaborator. This emphasis on spatial coherence and visual tone also defines Chien’s approach to music-video production design, where he translates a song’s emotional core into spaces that support performance and visual narrative.

His production design for Kate Peytavin’s “I Don’t Feel Anything”, which has accumulated over 105k YouTube views, centered on developing a warm-to-cool palette and layered prop language that echoed the track’s themes of emotional distance and self-reflection. Working closely with the director and aligning with the artist’s visual tone, he structured the environment’s spatial and material logic to support the performance.

Chien also contributed to Peytavin’s “Make You Miss Me,” extending the artist’s emotional framework into a new spatial context. By adapting scenic elements to amplify the track’s restless, spiraling emotional tone, he maintained a cohesive visual language across the two videos while tailoring each environment to its distinct emotional tone.

His role as Art Director on Diablo’s “Shadows,” which has surpassed 223k views on YouTube, required a different approach. Aligned with the project’s visual framework, Chien supported the execution of key scenic elements and ensured that the environment remained consistent with the video’s darker tone, contributing to the atmospheric cohesion that reinforced the video’s strong traction across music platforms and social media.

Such ideals also translate within the digital content-making industry, most specifically through Chien’s position as Production Designer for ThreadGuy’s live-streaming room, with ThreadGuy being a widely recognized figure on Twitch, X, and Instagram.

He designed the room with an emphasis on maintaining visual clarity across long-format streaming and varied lighting conditions, resulting in a clean, camera-ready environment aligned with the creator’s established on-screen persona.

Chien’s work also extends to commercial advertising, including his role as Art Director for a campaign promoting Master Kong’s “Ice Black Tea” — one of the most widely recognized beverage brands in the Asian market — featuring NBA legend Allen Iverson.

The spot required precise alignment with the production designer’s framework and the brand’s established identity. Chien worked across scenes to uphold consistent material and prop logic, maintaining a coherent visual environment throughout production.

The campaign was launched across multiple official brand platforms and shared extensively on social media, garnering over 500k views across Instagram and Bilibili. Its circulation positioned the commercial within a broad digital audience, reflecting the cross-market visibility of contemporary branded content.

Whether through pop-up installations, spaces for creators, music videos, or advertising, all of Chien’s projects return to this exact purpose: creating spaces that complement the project’s identity and seamlessly converge with their platforms. His design approach bridges physical and digital contexts, adapting to the demands of live performance, fast-circulating online media, or in-person fan engagements.

With every new project that he undertakes as a Production Designer or Art Director, Chien’s body of work illustrates the intersection of visual unity, spatial reasoning, and branded narratives within the complex topography of modern music, digital, and commercial culture.