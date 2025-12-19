How Long Is the New ‘Avatar’ Movie? Here’s the ‘Fire and Ash’ Runtime

Image Credit: Disney

Avatar: Fire and Ash hit theaters on December 19, 2025, three years after the second film of the franchise was released. James Cameron‘s third Avatar installment tackles even more loss, pain and battle. And with most of the acclaimed director’s projects, moviegoers already know that it’s going to be a long duration at the theater. So, how long is the new Avatar movie?

During an interview with Esquire ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, James discussed how his latest major box office hit delves into significant themes about our reality.

“Thanks to Titanic, the highest-grossing film of all time and the one that sold the most tickets, I decided to pursue an alternative path that I had previously dismissed: science, exploration and technology,” the filmmaker explained. “So, for years, I turned my back on Hollywood and dedicated myself to exploring the depths of the ocean. I did that for seven years, from 1998 to 2005. Then, in 2005, I began my adventure with Avatar, which took over my life for a while.”

As with the entire Avatar franchise, the message has a few connections to our world, James pointed out — or in his words, “we’re screwed.”

“I can’t deny it. All my films ultimately say the same thing: we’re screwed. But they also say we’re clever and strong, and that love is what keeps us together, much like the bond between mothers and daughters in Aliens and The Terminator,” James said. “I’ve been a huge fan of science fiction since I was a kid because it looks to the future. Sometimes, it tries to predict it and fails miserably.”

Below, find out how long Avatar: Fire and Ash is and how much time you’ll need to set aside for the movie theater for opening weekend.

How Long Is Avatar: Fire and Ash?

The runtime of Avatar: Fire and Ash is 3 hours and 17 minutes. Most moviegoers are used to the 2-hour runtime for a film, so be prepared to stay in your seat for more than three hours.

When Is the Avatar: Fire and Ash Streaming Release Date?

An official streaming release date for the third Avatar film has not been announced yet, but fans know that it will be available on Disney+ at some point. With most Disney productions, the films eventually get released onto its streaming platform about 100 days after their theatrical releases.

Therefore, Avatar fans will likely be able to stream the latest installment in March or April 2026 as long as James and Disney agree on the streaming release.

Is There an End Credit Scene at the End of Avatar 3?

No, there is no end-credit scene after Avatar: Fire and Ash. Once the credits start rolling, viewers can head out of the theater.