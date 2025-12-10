Australia Social Media Ban: Who Does the New Law Affect?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Australia introduced a social media ban on younger users effective December 10, 2025. Millions of teens and tweens woke up that day with no access to their social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and X, three of the most popular platforms around the world.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement that this was a “proud day” for the country. “This is the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies,” he said, per CNN. “They are asserting the right of kids to be kids and for parents to have greater peace of mind.”

Learn about the new law in Australia below.

Kara Swisher weighs in on Australia's new social media ban for kids under 16. She says it's necessary because tech companies created an addictive product but skirted regulation under a false veil of free speech. pic.twitter.com/byd3K55LQL — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) December 10, 2025

Who Does the Australia Social Media Ban Affect?

The social media ban affects all Australian residents younger than 16. The 10 banned platforms are Instagram, Facebook, Threads, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, Reddit, Twitch and X.com.

Snapchat suspended accounts owned by these teens until they turn 16; YouTube automatically signed them out on December 10, but each user’s data is still saved so they can reactivate their accounts; TikTok announced that all content posted by younger users will no longer be visible; and Meta invited its users to download their content before the ban began.

How Do Social Media Accounts Identify a User’s Age?

All 10 platforms affected by the ban said they would comply with the law using age-verification technology. The platforms are now required to take “reasonable steps” to deactivate all accounts owned by users 16 and younger or face fines.

Why Did the Australian Government Ban Social Media?

The social media ban is intended to protect children younger than 16 from harmful online content, such as cyberbullying and sexual exploitation.

What Social Media Platforms Were Not Affected by the Ban?

Several platforms were not included in the ban, including Discord, GitHub, Lego Play, Messenger, Pinterest, Roblox, Steam, Steam Chat, WhatsApp and YouTube Kids.

Will Australian Teens & Children Get Social Media Back?

Teens who turn 16 will be able to retrieve most of their social media accounts. All users affected by the ban received a notification from Meta that read, “Due to laws in Australia, in two weeks, you won’t be able to use Instagram until you turn 16.”