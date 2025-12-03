Why Can’t I See My Spotify Wrapped 2025? Users Report It’s Not Showing Up

Image Credit: Getty Images

The annual “Spotify Wrapped” tradition has arrived, but apparently, not for every user. Hours after the streaming service dropped the 2025 “Wrapped” feature, countless social media users pointed to issues navigating the year-in-review report to share with friends.

“Wrapped is in the app. Your year in audio is waiting,” Spotify announced that day. “Head to the mobile app to join the celebration.”

So, what’s going on with “Spotify Wrapped” and why isn’t it showing up for some people? Here’s what we know and what you can do about it.

What Is Spotify Wrapped?

The fan-favorite feature is a year-end review of Spotify users’ top songs and artists based on their listening habits.

Calling it their “annual ‘thank you’ to users, artists, creators and authors around the world,” Spotify described its “Wrapped” tradition as “an interactive experience that reflects your personalized music journey throughout the year.”

“Alongside this experience, we provide you with editorial, personalized playlists as well as global toplists that celebrate how hundreds of millions of fans worldwide listened throughout the year,” Spotify added.

How to See My Spotify Wrapped 2025

It’s pretty simple to see the “Spotify Wrapped” report. The streamer advises users to, first and foremost, make sure their app is up to date. Second, by clicking on the “Home” button, listeners should be able to see the “Wrapped” banner. Upon clicking it, they’re able to share the report to their stories and other social media accounts.

Why Is My Spotify Wrapped Not Showing Up?

Spotify has not specified what the apparent problem is for some users at the time of publication. Multiple people took to social media on December 3 to showcase the issues they had in loading the “Wrapped” feature.

“Can’t even do spotify wrapped bc my app refuses to update. this is all I had to look forward to today,” one X user tweeted. “WHY IS SPOTIFY WRAPPED NOT WORKING FOR ME” another one of the countless users chimed in.

Hello. have you tried to update your app? — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) December 3, 2025

In response to one X user, the Spotify Cares account asked, “Hello. Have you tried to update your app?” The individual responded affirming that they did, in fact, update the app.

It appeared that some users were eventually able to access their “Spotify Wrapped,” though. Spotify Cares responded to one X user who asked, “i can’t see my top artists videos anymore ? i wasn’t done watching hello where are they?” In a separate tweet, they wrote, “apparently more ppl are having this issue pls fix it.”

In response, Spotify Cares instructed the social media user to contact the support team by searching “Contact us.” The X user later announced that they were able to locate their top artist videos.