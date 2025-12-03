How to See Spotify Wrapped 2025: Check Your Stats on the App

Image Credit: Getty Images

Prepare to see which song you overplayed this year with “Spotify Wrapped.” The annual report gives users the chance to share their most-played tracks, and the 2025 one dropped on December 3. But Spotify upgraded its “Wrapped” holiday gift with brand-new features that will certainly raise some eyebrows — specifically with the “Listening Age” feature.

Calling it their “annual ‘thank you’ to users, artists, creators and authors around the world,” Spotify described its “Wrapped” tradition as “an interactive experience that reflects your personalized music journey throughout the year.”

“Alongside this experience, we provide you with editorial, personalized playlists as well as global toplists that celebrate how hundreds of millions of fans worldwide listened throughout the year,” Spotify added.

Find out how to see your “Spotify Wrapped” and more details on the 2025 update below!

What Is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is a year-in-review report documenting each user’s listening choices. The “Wrapped” release has become a major phenomenon every year as music lovers race to see which artist and song were their obsessions.

How Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 Different?

The 2025 Spotify Wrapped, however, includes new features that subscribers are just getting used to. One new function is the “Listening Age,” which will make any classic rock fan feel a decade older, and “Clubs,” which categorizes listeners into specific groups based on their music tastes.

Spotify has stated that certain new features might not be available for some users, though, depending on eligibility criteria.

How to See Your Spotify Wrapped 2025

First, make sure your Spotify app is up to date. Upon opening the app, tap the “Home” button and select the banner labeled as “Wrapped.” The full report should pop up when you click “Wrapped,” then tap your “Stories.”

You can share your full “Spotify Wrapped” to any of your social media accounts.

What Time Did Spotify Wrapped 2025 Come Out?

Spotify Wrapped became available in the early morning hours of December 3.