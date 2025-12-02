Image Credit: Courtesy of Baden Bower

Startup founders often face decisions when seeking media coverage. Traditional public relations firms typically charge monthly retainers with variable outcomes. Meanwhile, some newer agencies offer publication-based pricing models. Baden Bower, which reports serving clients globally, represents an approach focused on results-based models.

The difference between these approaches reflects broader changes across professional services. Companies increasingly seek measurable outcomes rather than time-based billing. AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower, observed this transformation firsthand.

“We combine guaranteed results with publication access and global operations,” Ignacio explains.

Different Cost Structures

Traditional PR firms typically require contracts with advance payments. Clients fund pitch development, media relationship building, and campaign strategy as part of the ongoing service. Many agencies built their reputations on relationships with reporters and editors, which can produce varying outcomes for individual clients.

According to Baden Bower, the company eliminated the retainer model. The company states that clients are charged when stories are published, with refunds issued if placements do not occur. Since launching this model, Baden Bower reports thousands of published stories across numerous outlets. The company maintains a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating on Trustpilot, based on 216 reviews, and a 5.0 out of 5 stars rating on Glassdoor.

Industry research suggests that many marketers view digital PR as important for brand growth. Startups often value speed and transparency. The best PR firms for startups may prioritize placements that help companies attract investors and customers during growth phases.

Speed and Process Considerations

Conventional PR campaigns typically unfold over extended periods. Agencies develop story angles, identify target publications, pitch editors, coordinate interviews, and follow up on drafts. Some firms specialize in managing narratives across multiple media touchpoints. Their processes can produce coverage that contributes to industry conversations over time.

Baden Bower states that in some cases, placements can occur within short timeframes. According to the company, it built distribution systems and media networks designed to streamline the publication process. The company reports thousands of media placements. Some industry voices note that different timeframes serve different strategic needs. Startups often seek media validation before investor meetings, product launches, or partnerships.

“Entrepreneurs need credibility that aligns with their business timelines,” Ignacio notes. Other companies in the space have entered the guaranteed placement market.

Measuring Outcomes

Traditional agencies report metrics like media impressions and reach. These measurements help clients understand campaign scope and positioning. However, connecting PR activities directly to business outcomes can be challenging. Marketing leaders increasingly seek evidence that publicity contributes to growth.

According to Baden Bower, the company tracks concrete results. Baden Bower states that some clients report increased conversion rates and lead volumes after securing media features. These reported outcomes, according to the company, help startups assess PR investment using similar calculations they apply to advertising and content marketing. The company provides publication links, audience reach data, and tracking rather than campaign summaries alone.

The transparency extends to pricing. Baden Bower states that media placement services with predetermined costs simplify financial planning and may help with cash flow management.

Risk Allocation Models

Traditional PR operates on an effort-based model. Agencies bill for time spent developing strategies, drafting materials, and communicating with journalists, regardless of publication outcomes. Clients assume risk if stories fail to generate interest. Experienced firms leverage relationships to enhance success rates.

“We guarantee publication or refund,” Ignacio states. According to Baden Bower, this approach transfers risk from clients to the agency. The company reports year-over-year growth, which it attributes to successfully managing this risk while scaling operations across five continents.

The guarantee model creates different dynamics. Some industry observers note that various placement types may carry different designations or appear on different platforms. Transparency about placement type remains an important consideration.

Technology in Contemporary PR

Established firms built value on personal connections between account executives and journalists. Senior staff accumulated relationships through networking events and consistent communication. These human networks remain valuable assets.

According to Baden Bower, the company incorporated technology to expand capacity. Baden Bower states that it uses proprietary systems to match client stories with appropriate publications. Data analytics identify topics that resonate with specific outlets. Real-time dashboards enable clients to track campaign progress rather than waiting for periodic updates. According to the company, while human judgment drives story development, technology handles distribution and monitoring.

Some industry observers consider how technology and human insight can work together in media relations. To support its model and meet demand, Baden Bower reports expanding hiring across eight countries, including the UK, Germany, France, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Evolving Media Landscape

Traditional public relations has distinguished between earned media coverage and paid advertising. Earned media resulted from journalists independently deciding stories merited publication. Paid media involved purchasing ad space or sponsored content slots.

Guaranteed placement models represent a different approach. Agencies develop relationships with publications that accept client stories. This reflects broader questions about media operations and commercial relationships.

According to Baden Bower, the company addresses these considerations through transparent client communication and refund policies. Baden Bower reports notable growth in profitability alongside customer satisfaction scores. Trustpilot reviews and Glassdoor ratings suggest clients value predictable outcomes. Publications continue to exercise editorial judgment over submitted content.

Market Development

The PR industry continues evolving with different service models. Some established firms developed results-based service lines. The market appears to support multiple approaches serving different client needs.

Startups with immediate credibility requirements may consider guaranteed placements. Established companies managing complex communications continue working with traditional agencies. Mid-sized businesses may experiment with different approaches, using various services for different strategic objectives.

Baden Bower reports working with thousands of clients and expanding operations globally. How different models develop will depend on how effectively each approach delivers value across different client circumstances and communication objectives.