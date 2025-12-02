Shuainan (Shannon) Yang Is Developing an International Path for the Next Generation of Vertical Micro-Drama Makers

Image Credit: Image credit: Shannon Yang.）

China’s fast-growing vertical micro-drama industry—smartphone-native series with one- to two-minute episodes designed for vertical viewing—has become a cultural phenomenon. In 2023, the sector generated roughly US $5.2 billion in China and is now expanding to Hollywood, where micro-drama apps are projected to reach US $1.3 billion in revenue by 2025. Once dismissed as a low-budget novelty, the format has evolved into a global storytelling medium attracting studios, investors, and young audiences worldwide

Behind many of these emerging cross-border collaborations is Shuainan (Shannon) Yang, a producer recognized for connecting film schools, studios, and global platforms to cultivate new talent and develop unified production standards.

As co-founder of Spring Reel (Hangzhou Xili Quanming), Yang has worked with collaborators on an initiative designed to connect creative resources across Chinese and international teams. The alliance brings together production companies, investors, and training institutions to standardize workflows, promote cultural exchange, and accelerate the export of short dramas to global markets.

“The short-drama format has enormous potential, but it needs a professional system to sustain it,” Yang says. “That system begins with education and real opportunities for young creators.”

Building Bridges Between Classrooms and Film Sets

Yang has co-organized screenwriting competitions and internship programs focused on developing short-form series. Winning scripts are often fast-tracked into production under the mentorship of professional crews, giving students hands-on exposure to cross-border production environments.

Faculty members from participating universities describe Yang’s involvement as “a rare link between academia and the fast-moving world of streaming drama.” Her team provides workshops on budgeting, casting, and vertical storytelling—areas often underrepresented in traditional film-school programs. Several graduates from these initiatives have already taken roles in commercial productions in Hangzhou and New York, showing how the partnership model can support early career opportunities.

From Competitions to Careers

The fusion of production and education is central to Yang’s mission. She serves as a juror for several short drama competitions, including the DreameShort National University Screenwriting Contest. This year’s jury featured a cross-disciplinary lineup of experts—from national broadcasters and award-winning novelists to film school deans and international producers—including Yang herself. By aligning schools, production bases, and streaming platforms under one network, she’s helping to build a sustainable ecosystem for the short-drama era—one that doesn’t just chase viral hits, but nurtures the people who make them.

Expanding Production Horizons in the United States

According to recent reports from Sensor Tower and Omdia, global short-drama app revenues reached nearly US $700 million in Q1 2025, with the U.S. accounting for about half of that growth. As the production costs in Los Angeles rise, more producers are looking beyond California.

Based in New York, Shuainan (Shannon) Yang is now expanding her operations to Atlanta, Philadelphia, and the broader East Coast, developing a cross-regional network of studios, crews, and local talent. “Decentralized production is the next step,” she says. “Each city offers distinct visual textures and resources that can enrich the format.”