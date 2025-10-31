Blood Pressure Medication Recalls: See Which Meds Were Recalled

Image Credit: Getty Images

The FDA has announced a nationwide recall of more than 580,000 bottles of blood pressure medication after tests found traces of a cancer-causing chemical in certain batches. The affected drug, Prazosin Hydrochloride, was distributed in 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg capsule forms by Teva Pharmaceuticals and Amerisource Health Services.

Health experts are urging patients not to stop taking their medication abruptly, as uncontrolled blood pressure can be dangerous. Instead, consumers should check the lot number on their prescription bottles and contact their doctor or pharmacist if their medication appears on the recall list.

The FDA says the issue involves nitrosamine impurities, a class of compounds linked to an increased risk of cancer with long-term exposure. Here’s everything to know about the blood pressure medication recall, the drugs affected, and what steps patients should take next.

Which Blood Pressure Medications Were Recalled?

The recall impacts Prazosin Hydrochloride capsules in 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg strengths, distributed nationwide under the Teva Pharmaceuticals label. More than 580,000 bottles were affected, with expiration dates ranging from April 2026 through September 2027. The drug, often used to treat high blood pressure and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-related symptoms, has been pulled from shelves due to contamination concerns.

Patients can verify if their prescription is part of the recall by checking the lot numbers listed on the FDA’s official recall notice. If a match is found, the FDA advises contacting a healthcare provider before making any medication changes.

Why Was This Blood Pressure Medication Recalled?

According to the FDA, the medication contained “above acceptable intake limits” of a nitrosamine compound called N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C—part of a class of chemicals linked to an increased risk of cancer. The recall was officially classified as Class II, meaning the potential for serious harm is considered remote but still medically concerning.

While the FDA’s Class II recall classification means most people are unlikely to experience severe effects, the agency warns that “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” could occur. Teva noted that alternative treatments for hypertension remain widely available and reaffirmed its commitment to quality control, stating, “There are many alternative treatments available to patients.”

“Teva prioritizes patient safety and product quality at every stage of a medicine’s lifecycle.”

The compound, N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C, can form during the manufacturing or storage process.