Fridays: The Holistic Weight Care Program Changing How People Access GLP-1 Medications

Fridays Health is redefining modern weight care with a holistic telehealth platform that makes access to GLP-1 medications simple, affordable, and fully supported. The program combines cutting-edge science with compassionate care, bringing together everything patients need to reach a healthier weight — from medication and labs to nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness coaching — all from home.

A Simplified Path to Care

Getting started with Fridays begins with a short eligibility quiz and a same-day connection to a licensed medical provider. Each patient receives a personalized care plan that includes medication guidance, lifestyle coaching, and optional lab testing through Quest Diagnostics. In most cases, patients can complete the entire process online, without long delays or complicated steps. Fridays’ clinical team helps each person find the safest, most effective plan for their individual goals.

Science-Backed Medication Options

Fridays offers compounded GLP-1 medications designed to reflect the active ingredients in well-known treatments such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. Patients can choose between compounded semaglutide (GLP-1) and compounded tirzepatide (GLP-1/GIP), both prepared by licensed U.S. pharmacies that meet rigorous quality standards.

For those looking to begin gently, Fridays now also offers GLP-1 microdosing, starting at just $98 per month — one of the most affordable entry points in the country.

Transparent and Flexible Pricing

Fridays stands out for its clear, all-inclusive pricing structure. Every plan includes unlimited provider visits, lab work, care coaching, access to the SESH digital fitness community, and convenient nationwide shipping.

Patients can select flexible 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription options for added savings:

Compounded Semaglutide : $249 per month or as little as $150 per month with a 12-month plan

Compounded Tirzepatide : $359 per month or $240 per month with a 12-month plan

GLP-1 Microdosing : Starting at $98 per month

There are no hidden fees, and patients can use FSA or HSA funds toward their care.

Expanding Beyond GLP-1s

Fridays has evolved into a full-spectrum wellness platform. In addition to GLP-1 treatments, the company now offers hormone optimization therapies and longevity medications that support overall vitality. These include Sermorelin for growth-hormone stimulation, NAD+ for cellular energy and recovery, and B12-MIC injections for enhanced metabolism and energy balance.

Whole-Person Wellness

Each Fridays plan integrates medical guidance with real human support. Patients have access to licensed clinicians, certified health coaches, and support groups focused on nutrition, stress management, and movement. The program aims to help people build healthy, sustainable habits rather than rely on medication alone.

LegitScript Verified and Highly Responsive

Fridays maintains LegitScript certification, verifying its compliance with telemedicine and pharmacy regulations. The company is known for exceptional customer service, offering phone, chat, and email support — often with response times under ten minutes. Most consultations are completed within 24 to 48 hours of signup, and medication delivery usually arrives within two to five business days.

The Bottom Line

Fridays is setting a new standard in holistic, accessible weight care. By combining medical expertise, patient education, and affordable GLP-1 access under one roof, it offers a complete approach to health that fits into real life.

As cofounder Sina Arham explains, “We built Fridays to treat people, not just prescribe medication. Our goal is to make evidence-based care approachable, empowering, and built around the patient.”

