Top 10 Best Hair Transplant in Turkey: Expert Clinics

The hair restoration industry has been experiencing a big boom, and you can now find dozens of clinics offering a long-term solution for hair loss. However, as the number of choices has grown, it’s become increasingly difficult to find the most trustworthy options.

Don’t worry, though—if you want to get the best hair transplant in Turkey, here is some useful advice to help spot reputable clinics with a good track record, and give you a list of the top ones in 2025.

How to Tell Whether a Hair Clinic is Any Good?

There are a few simple ways to identify a good clinic. For one, they will be using the latest methods, like follicular unit extraction (FUE). This transplant technique involves carefully extracting hair follicles and preserving them to help promote healthy graft survival.

The doctors then make microscopic incisions in the recipient area with a special stainless steel or sapphire blade and proceed with hair implantation, one graft at a time.

You can also learn a lot about a clinic by examining the images of patients. Patients often report that their hair transplant results in Turkey, before and after, look natural and dense. Of course, there’s also the matter of experience and accreditation, and a reputable clinic will have all the relevant information proudly displayed on its website.

You can find a quick overview of all the green and red flags to watch out for in the table below.

Good Clinic Signs Bad Clinic Signs An experienced surgeon performs the procedure No info about surgeon credentials Clear before and after photos of real patients Stock photos or none at all Transparent pricing and graft counts Vague or hidden costs Positive patient reviews and aftercare support Pushy sales tactics, poor follow-up care

A Detailed Look at the Biggest Turkish Clinics

You’ll be happy to know that quite a few places match the strict criteria outlined. If you want a high-quality transplant in Turkey that provides a natural hairline and has a high success rate, check out the following ten clinics.

1. Asli Tarcan Clinic

One of the biggest names in the industry and with over 10 years of experience, the Asli Tarcan Clinic should definitely be on everyone’s radar. Their expert team specializes in cutting-edge techniques, like Sapphire FUE and Robotic DHI.

Their list of services is quite extensive, with beard, eyebrow, and Afro hair transplants, as well as special no-shave procedures that are ideal for women or men with long hair who want to preserve their unique style after the surgery.

The best part is that this clinic provides several all-inclusive packages that cover a hotel stay and local transport between the airport and clinic. There are also plenty of pictures of verified patients with incredible results.

2. Medhair Clinic

Here we have another 10-year industry veteran with over 14,000 successful hair transplants. Medhair is a proud owner of a number of certificates, including JCI and ISO, and has plenty of patient case studies and positive reviews.

3. Cosmedica Clinic

With a highly experienced and bilingual hair transplant surgeon at the helm, this clinic has made big waves over the past 16 years. It has also earned over 30 certificates and awards.

4. Estemedicalgroup

This massive organization has won awards for quality in the UK and spans across several continents, with 18 clinics and over 300 employees. The clinic offers FUE and DHI for both men and women, along with laser therapy.

5. Hermest Clinic

The team at Hermest consists of two medical aesthetic specialists and one dermatologist, alongside several capable assistants. They have 23+ years of experience, dozens of awards, and certificates.

6. Estepera

A somewhat younger clinic than others on this list, Estepera is dedicated to quality over quantity, providing comprehensive Sapphire FUE and DHI packages, complete with aftercare products. You’ll also find several patient testimonial videos and ample 4- and 5-star reviews.

7. Vera Clinic

This ISO 1002-certified establishment and winner of the European Awards has a complete range of modern procedures at affordable prices, and even offers stem cell treatments. It also specializes in Afro Hair procedures.

8. Elithair

A popular clinic in Istanbul, and one of the largest in the world, Elithair is led by Dr.Balwi and his skilled team. They offer a unique twist on the classic FUE technique, with a dermal roller preparation and a combined Sapphire and DHI approach for increased density.

9. SMILE Hair Clinic

Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan and Dr. Gökay Bilgin lead a capable core team of experts who specialize in beard, sideburn, eyebrow, and hair transplantation surgery. There are also tons of positive patient reviews on multiple platforms.

10. Nim Clinic

Focused on sapphire and manual FUE, but also catering to women with long hair DHI transplants, this relatively young clinic is definitely one to watch. While their team has only performed 4000 surgeries so far, they are growing quickly and have been getting glowing reviews.

Turkish Clinics Are Still Unbeatable in Terms of Value

Although the hair transplant industry has been getting stronger in countries like India and Thailand, it is still lagging behind in terms of quality and reliability. However, in Turkey, you can expect the same, or even better service as in US or UK clinics, but for half or even a third of the cost. You can even get a full travel package included in the quote, especially if you go with Asli Tarcan.

