Maya Bagel Express Opens Second Location in Louisville to Rave Reviews

Image Credit: Maya Bagel Express

Maya Bagel Express is expanding with the opening of a second location in Louisville, Kentucky, building on its success as one of the city’s most beloved breakfast and brunch establishments. The scratch-made menu items and attention to detail endear the breakfast spot to local foodies, and this second establishment underscores its popularity.

The second store is a tangible glimpse of success for the local restaurant, built upon core family principles that go into each menu item. This retro style of running a neighborhood restaurant has earned the shop a loyal customer base, and the new location aims to expand this base while retaining the core tenets that made the original so unique.

Rapid Growth and Loyal Following

Since its launch in late 2022, Maya Bagel Express has earned a solid reputation with a 4.9 rating and cultivated a loyal customer base. Its first location on Poplar Level Road has become a local staple for breakfast and lunch patrons, so much so that it led to expansion.

The expansion reflects the demand from the loyal Louisville community for additional access to the restaurant’s fresh, made-from-scratch offerings. Maya’s recipe for success involves fresh ingredients, passion, and a dedicated commitment to the local community.

Maya’s Uncompromising Quality Equals Uncompromising Support

Maya Bagel Express is known for its consistent quality, making all of its menu items in-house daily from scratch. The brand does not believe in shortcuts or frozen dough, and this philosophy follows to the new location. The menu features classic and creative bagel flavors, including jalapeno cheddar and French toast, and can be served with homemade cream cheeses. Flavors include scallion, cinnamon walnut, and veggie.

Maya is more than just bagels, however. The restaurant also serves Nova Lox, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch options like turkey club sandwiches and pastrami.

Maya’s Vision and Industry Disruption

Maya’s was founded by Murad Islamov when he was just 19. His primary focus was to bring authentic, high-quality bagels to Kentucky, a state that lacks the New York-style options, and by all counts, he has succeeded. Islamov was born into a baking family, where he learned hard work, innovation, and integrity. These are the founding principles of the bagel shop, and they are leading to rapid success.

Cultural Relevance and Community Connection

The brand has gained national exposure through social media, adding to Maya’s charm and community standing. Even though there are now two locations, the brand still maintains its neighborhood diner feel, and that is a significant factor in its success.

Maya Bagel Express still retains its community charm and has become a gathering place for many locals. Along with delicious menu items, the restaurant serves as a place with a sense of community and service, adding a small-town feel that blends seamlessly with its national exposure.

The new location in Louisville is a welcome sight for the community and promises to be another gathering hub, offering from-scratch bagels and other menu items. This expansion marks a turning point in the young entrepreneur’s life, which stems from the family values he grew up with.