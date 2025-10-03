Best CBD & THC Picks for 2025: Gummies, Drinks & More

Image Credit: Kind Oasis

It’s 2025, and CBD and hemp-derived THC have officially moved from niche wellness hacks to everyday lifestyle essentials. From softgels and gummies to sippable drinks, these cannabinoid-packed products are everywhere.

Why? Because they’re discreet, reliable, and genuinely enjoyable. No rolling papers, no droppers, no fuss. Just sweet bites or smooth capsules that can take you from stressed out to completely relaxed. Whether it’s unwinding after a 12-hour shift or sneaking in some calm before a flight, CBD and THC products have become the go-to multitaskers.

The challenge is the overwhelming number of options. Walk into a dispensary or scroll online, and you’ll see hundreds of products making big promises.

Here is a curated list of notable CBD and THC products for 2025. These stand out for their quality, flavor, and real results, from delta 9 gummies and calming softgels to THC drinks and drops you can stir into your latte.

1. Canna River

Calm Softgels: 50mg CBD + 25mg CBG + 25mg CBN

Not a gummy fan? Canna River has an answer with their Calm Softgels, which give you that same feeling of calm but in a capsule. A jar has 60 softgels, and each one has a steady dose of 50mg CBD + 25mg CBN + 25mg CBG. It’s a blend for balance, relaxation, and for many people, a better night’s sleep.

The formula is simple. Made from non-GMO hemp, the softgels are plant-based, gluten-free, and third-party lab tested so you know what you’re actually taking. The ingredient list is short and sweet: MCT oil, full-spectrum hemp distillate, CBN isolate, CBG isolate, tapioca starch, vegetable glycerin, and purified water—nothing extra in there.

What sets these apart is the convenience. No sugar, no flavoring, no fuss. Just a small capsule you can take with your morning vitamins or set aside for nighttime when you want to wind down. For anyone who wants the benefits of CBD without chewing candy, Canna River’s Calm Softgels are a great option that fits into your daily life.

2. Simple Leaf

Delta 9 THC + CBD + CBG Hybrid Gummies – Mixed Berry

Simple Leaf has built a strong reputation in the hemp space, and their THC + CBD + CBG Hybrid Gummies in Mixed Berry show exactly why.

Each jar comes with thirty gummies, and every cube contains 10mg of THC, 15mg of CBG, and 5mg of CBD. That adds up to 300mg of THC, 450mg of CBG, and 150mg of CBD in total, enough to deliver a steady, hybrid-style effect without feeling overwhelming. The formula is designed to bring layered relief that unfolds gradually, while keeping the dosage consistent with every bite.

The flavor holds up just as well. Infused with Berry Gelato terpenes, the taste is juicy and bright without tipping into the overly sweet territory that some edibles fall into.

Another plus is the ingredient list. There are no artificial dyes, fake sugars, or chemical aftertastes. They are vegan, gluten-free, and tested by third-party labs, while staying Farm Bill compliant with THC levels at or under 0.3%.

What really makes these gummies stand out is the balance of cannabinoids. THC provides the mellow, CBD smooths the edges, and CBG brings a surprising sense of focus. They are often described as contributing to what’s known as the entourage effect, where the combined impact feels greater than each compound on its own. For anyone curious about Delta 9 gummies, Simple Leaf delivers an option that feels elevated yet approachable, all in a mixed berry chew.

3. Kind Oasis

THC Shooters

Kind Oasis takes the gummy concept and makes it drinkable. Their THC Shooters come in 2.2oz bottles, packed with flavor and hemp-derived Delta 9 THC. You can choose from 5mg, 10mg, or 25mg doses depending on the experience you want. The idea is simple: consistent, convenient, and portable.

One distinction is that many users report noticing the effects sooner. Instead of waiting an hour like you might with a gummy, for some, the effects may appear more quickly. That makes them a great option for winding down after a long day, getting ready for a concert, or just relaxing over the weekend.

The flavors are balanced and enjoyable without being overpowering. And because the bottles are so small, they are easy to slip into a bag and discreet enough to use anywhere while still delivering a noticeable effect. If you are curious about THC drinks, Kind Oasis shows why sipping your cannabis could be the next big move in 2025.

4. RedeemRx

Best THC Drops for Drinks

RedeemRx is known for its targeted cannabinoid blends, and its THC Drops for Drinks are one of their most popular. A few drops can be added to coffee, tea, or sparkling water for an extra wellness element.

Made with organic hemp and third-party tested for purity, these drops give you flexibility without compromise. No added sugar, no unnecessary fillers – just hemp-derived THC in a liquid you can add to any drink.

Looking for the best THC drops for drinks? RedeemRx lets you customize your dose and keep it discreet and simple.

How to Choose the Right CBD and THC Product for You

With so many choices like gummies, capsules, drinks, and drops, it really comes down to what fits your lifestyle. If you like something sweet and easy, many consumers consider gummies an easy introduction. For a more discreet option, Softgels and capsules are a convenient option. Drinks and drops tend to work faster than edibles, so if patience isn’t your thing, they may be a better match.

Whatever route you take, the details matter. Always check for third-party lab results and make sure the brand is upfront about ingredients. And if you are new to THC, start slow. Many start with a low dose and adjust gradually. From there, you can adjust depending on how your body responds.

The Trend to Watch in 2025: Moving Beyond Gummies

This year, CBD and THC products are branching out in a big way. Chocolates, seltzers, and liquid drops are giving people more ways to personalize how they use cannabinoids. Microdosing, or taking smaller amounts throughout the day, is also gaining traction as a tool for managing stress and improving focus.

What has not changed is what people want: clean formulas, transparency, and products that actually taste good. The brands below are leading that shift, turning hemp-derived cannabinoids into everyday essentials, whether you are winding down after a long day or simply trying to get through Monday with a little more ease.