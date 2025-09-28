Who Is the Michigan LDS Church Shooter? Updates on the Situation

Image Credit: Getty Images

A fire and a shooting took place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday, September 28, 2025. At the time of publication, two people were confirmed to have died, with multiple others injured. The suspected shooter is also deceased, and his identity was revealed later that day.

Doug Andersen, spokesperson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement on the tragedy.

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan,” Andersen’s statement began. “During Sunday worship services, a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available. The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.”

The statement concluded, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

What Is the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints?

Those associated with the LDS community are also known as Mormons. It is a non-trinitarian restorationist Christian denomination headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

What Happened at the LDS Church in Grand Blanc, Michigan?

A fire was set at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc before a gunman rammed a truck into the church, then opened fire the morning on Sunday, September 28, 2025. A plume of black smoke was visible in the distance, and about eight people so far have been injured. Two people were declared dead at the scene.

The fire was finally contained that afternoon. It is believed the gunman started it, and multiple improvised devices were uncovered at the crime scene, according to NBC News.

The shooting took place one day after the oldest president of the LDS church, Russell M. Nelson, died. He was 101.

Who Is the Michigan Church Shooter?

The identity of the church shooter is Thomas Jacob Sanford, a U.S. Marine veteran, The New York Post reported. He is a 40-year-old from Burton, Michigan. Sanford served in Iraq from 204 to 2008, according to the NYP.