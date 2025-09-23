The glamour of Hollywood has a tendency to cloud another facet of its biggest stars: their business ambitions. While acting is their main source of stardom, many actors and celebrities have dabbled in as varied ventures as casinos, restaurants, fitness, technology, and health. For some, they have turned into global empires, but for others, they have faced setbacks that suggest that stardom does not equate to business success.

Jay-Z and the Casino Bid That Was Rejected

In September 2025, Jay-Z’s high-profile bid to construct a New York Times Square casino was rejected by a state advisory committee. Jay-Z, with Caesars Entertainment and SL Green Realty, had envisioned a massive entertainment complex with a casino, hotel, and nightlife spots under his Roc Nation brand. While Jay-Z might have 99 problems, running a large casino is no longer one.

The bid was turned down amidst protests by Broadway theaters’ owners and local leaders over the potential impact of the bid on the neighborhood’s culture, traffic, and community balance. Despite the turn-down, the bid highlighted how celebrities are being drawn more and more to entertainment and amusement-based businesses. Modern casino culture is also found online, where online platforms like Coin Poker AU are pioneering new ground in online gaming by merging poker with blockchain. With Jay-Z’s bid being rejected, more New York residents might have to stick to playing online for now.

Francis Ford Coppola and the World of Wine

Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary film director, is a case in point of a Hollywood star who pursued a personal interest and made it a money-spinner. His Sonoma County winery is now a major tourist attraction, offering both fine wine and tourist destination status. Coppola’s love of wine is part of his desire to create art beyond the screen, combining storytelling and the culture of the host.

Robert De Niro and Nobu Restaurants

Robert De Niro is always renowned for his intensity on screen, but his business tactics are no less calculated. He joined forces with Nobu, now the iconic restaurant chain that prepares Japanese cuisine. From its New York roots, Nobu has spread across the globe with dozens of restaurants and upscale hotels. De Niro’s good taste in talent and his support of chef Nobu Matsuhisa transformed one dining area into an international giant.

Mark Wahlberg: From Burgers to Getting in Shape

Mark Wahlberg is the most visible example of an actor who has diversified into numerous fields. With his brothers Donnie and Paul, he established Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant chain that has grown to have locations in the United States, Canada, and abroad. The chain even spawned a reality television show, adding to its exposure.

In addition to burgers, Wahlberg has made a mark in the global fitness industry. His F45 Training investment, which is an international chain of high-intensity exercise fitness gyms, is an indication of his celebrity persona as a self-disciplined and physically dedicated human being. Through Wahlburgers and F45, Wahlberg demonstrates how celebrities can leverage their own brand and use it to build successful businesses that resonate with mass consumers.

While these might be the most noteworthy businesses Wahlberg owns, he does, in fact, own several other businesses too, from his own clothing line to bottled water; his reach extends far beyond Hollywood these days.

Jessica Alba and The Honest Company

Jessica Alba co-founded The Honest Company with the vision of providing non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning products for the household. It began as a niche company that catered to baby and wellness products and then branched out into a popular brand. The Honest Company went public in 2021, validating Alba as not just a good actress but also a serious entrepreneur who rode on growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly, toxin-free products.

Ashton Kutcher and Venture Investments

Ashton Kutcher may have started in sitcoms, but his career as an investor after acting has made him a contender as one of Hollywood’s most successful investors. Through A-Grade Investments and recently Sound Ventures, he has invested in early-stage businesses like Airbnb, Uber, and Spotify. The bets were enormous payoffs, making Kutcher one of the prominent figures in Silicon Valley. His story proves that celebrities can be successful in ventures away from the entertainment field if they are open to experimenting and discovering.

Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, turned a then-niche gin brand into a global brand through smart marketing and his signature humor. His collaboration with Aviation Gin was remarkable, more than a typical celebrity endorsement, given that he engaged in the brand’s strategy and campaigns proactively. The business was sold to Diageo in 2020 in a deal worth up to $610 million. Reynolds’ story reveals how charm and storytelling, cultivated in Hollywood, are weapons strong enough to yield great outcomes in business.

Hollywood Entrepreneurs: Life Lessons

The ventures of Jay-Z, Robert De Niro, Mark Wahlberg, Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher, and Ryan Reynolds demonstrate the opportunity and danger of celebrity entrepreneurship. Celebrity will open doors and attract investors, but longevity requires commitment, vision, and an unmistakable understanding of the industry selected.

Not every business works, as Jay-Z’s failed casino attempt clearly shows, but failing is part of the entrepreneur’s journey. What binds these stars is the desire to bet and take a chance beyond the film set. Their diversions prove Hollywood’s influence pervades boardrooms, dinner parties, vineyards, and even fitness studios globally.

Hollywood actors and entertainers are no longer content to rely solely on the unpredictable nature of film careers. By branching into industries as diverse as casinos, restaurants, fitness, wellness, and technology, they show that creativity and ambition can transcend the screen. While not all ventures succeed, the stories of these stars inspire audiences to see them as more than entertainers. They are entrepreneurs, innovators, and risk-takers, proving that reinvention is as much a part of Hollywood as acting itself.