Joe Burrow Injury Update: How Long He’s Out for Amid Surgery News

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joe Burrow’s 2025 season has been dealt a major blow. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who has been one of the NFL’s brightest young stars since being drafted first overall in 2020, is now facing surgery following his latest injury. The news has fans across the league concerned about how long the Pro Bowl QB will be sidelined, and what it means for the Bengals’ playoff hopes.

With recovery time still being evaluated, all eyes are on Burrow’s status and his road back to the field. Find out more below.

Who Is Joe Burrow?

Burrow is the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, taken No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, where he led the team to a national championship. Known for his poise, accuracy, and leadership, he had a breakout season in 2024, earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and ranking among the league’s top passers before this injury.

What Happened to Joe Burrow?

During Week 2 of the 2025 season, in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow suffered a left toe injury in the second quarter after being sacked by Arik Armstead. He was helped off the field, seen using crutches and a boot. Backup QB Jake Browning came in and led the Bengals to a 31–27 win, but Burrow did not return.

What Is Joe Burrow’s Injury and Why Does He Need Surgery?

The injury has been diagnosed as a severe case of turf toe with significant ligament damage in the big toe joint, a hyperextension injury that requires surgical intervention. The severity makes rest alone insufficient for full recovery, so Burrow is expected to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Former New England Patriots safety and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, now an analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America, weighed in on Burrow’s situation.

“I think for Joe Burrow, the worst thing that happened to him… is that he’s a Cincinnati Bengal… I hate the way this Bengals organization has built this team,” McCourty said, criticizing the franchise for not doing enough to protect their star QB.

"I think for Joe Burrow, the worst thing that happened to him… is that he's a Cincinnati Bengal… I hate the way this Bengals organization has built this team." 👀 — Devin McCourty@heykayadams | @devinmccourty pic.twitter.com/Rxqzm9VHF1 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 15, 2025

How Long Will Joe Burrow Be Out?

Burrow is expected to be sidelined for at least three months following surgery. That timeline suggests he could miss a large portion of the regular season, with the possibility of a return late in the year (potentially December), depending on recovery.