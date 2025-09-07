Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

Is the September 7, 2025, Lunar Eclipse Visible for Me? Find Out

A lunar eclipse is happening Sunday for many around the world. Check if the celestial event will be visible in your region and when to watch.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
September 7, 2025 4:22PM EDT
The full moon, also known as the ''Blood Moon,'' is seen over Lalitpur, Nepal, on September 7, 2025, at the start of a lunar eclipse. (Photo by Sanjit Pariyar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Skywatchers around the globe are preparing for a breathtaking celestial event on Sunday, September 7, 2025, when a lunar eclipse will take place. During the phenomenon, Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that darkens the lunar surface. While this eclipse will be visible to millions of people worldwide, not every region will get to experience it in the night sky, including the United States. Still, for those in parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America, the eclipse promises to be a spectacular show.

Find out more below.

What’s the Difference Between a Lunar and Solar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting Earth’s shadow onto the Moon and making it appear darkened or reddish. A solar eclipse, on the other hand, occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, blocking out all or part of the Sun’s light for viewers on Earth.

In short: a lunar eclipse makes the Moon look different, while a solar eclipse makes the Sun look different.

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - SEPTEMBER 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: COMPOSITE IMAGE) A composite image shows stages of a blood moon total lunar eclipse on September 08, 2025 in Surabaya, Indonesia. A blood moon total lunar eclipse is visible across Asia, Africa, western Australia and eastern Europe. Totality will last for approximately 82 minutes. During this phase, the lunar disk will transform into a spectacular blood moon, as it bathes in the red-orange refracted light of every sunset and sunrise happening on Earth at that moment. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
SURABAYA, INDONESIA – SEPTEMBER 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: COMPOSITE IMAGE) A composite image shows stages of a blood moon total lunar eclipse on September 08, 2025 in Surabaya, Indonesia. A blood moon total lunar eclipse is visible across Asia, Africa, western Australia and eastern Europe. Totality will last for approximately 82 minutes. During this phase, the lunar disk will transform into a spectacular blood moon, as it bathes in the red-orange refracted light of every sunset and sunrise happening on Earth at that moment. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

Can I See the September 7, 2025 Lunar Eclipse?

For viewers in the United States, this lunar eclipse won’t be visible in the night sky. The timing of the event means that it occurs during daylight hours across North America, so the Moon will be below the horizon.

Since the September 7, 2025 lunar eclipse won’t be visible in the U.S., skywatchers will need to tune in online to experience it. Organizations like NASA, Slooh Observatory, and the Virtual Telescope Project are expected to livestream the event, showing the Moon as it darkens and takes on a reddish hue. The eclipse will reach its peak around 3:12 a.m. UTC on September 8, which translates to 11:12 p.m. ET / 8:12 p.m. PT on September 7.

The good news is that Americans won’t have to wait long, as the next lunar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. in 2026.

When Is the Next Lunar Eclipse After 2025?

After the September 7, 2025 event, the next significant lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, 2026, and that one will be visible in the United States. Another total lunar eclipse is also expected later in the decade, giving skywatchers around the world several more opportunities to witness this celestial show.