Is the September 7, 2025, Lunar Eclipse Visible for Me? Find Out

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Skywatchers around the globe are preparing for a breathtaking celestial event on Sunday, September 7, 2025, when a lunar eclipse will take place. During the phenomenon, Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that darkens the lunar surface. While this eclipse will be visible to millions of people worldwide, not every region will get to experience it in the night sky, including the United States. Still, for those in parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America, the eclipse promises to be a spectacular show.

Find out more below.

What’s the Difference Between a Lunar and Solar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting Earth’s shadow onto the Moon and making it appear darkened or reddish. A solar eclipse, on the other hand, occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, blocking out all or part of the Sun’s light for viewers on Earth.

In short: a lunar eclipse makes the Moon look different, while a solar eclipse makes the Sun look different.

Can I See the September 7, 2025 Lunar Eclipse?

For viewers in the United States, this lunar eclipse won’t be visible in the night sky. The timing of the event means that it occurs during daylight hours across North America, so the Moon will be below the horizon.

Since the September 7, 2025 lunar eclipse won’t be visible in the U.S., skywatchers will need to tune in online to experience it. Organizations like NASA, Slooh Observatory, and the Virtual Telescope Project are expected to livestream the event, showing the Moon as it darkens and takes on a reddish hue. The eclipse will reach its peak around 3:12 a.m. UTC on September 8, which translates to 11:12 p.m. ET / 8:12 p.m. PT on September 7.

It’s a full moon today! 🌕 Skywatchers in most of Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia may also see a lunar eclipse, or Blood Moon. Totality will begin around 1730 UTC and last for about 82 minutes. No matter where you are, you can learn how eclipses work: https://t.co/qt42ek6ojZ pic.twitter.com/pxXFRnSjUE — NASA (@NASA) September 7, 2025

The good news is that Americans won’t have to wait long, as the next lunar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. in 2026.

When Is the Next Lunar Eclipse After 2025?

After the September 7, 2025 event, the next significant lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, 2026, and that one will be visible in the United States. Another total lunar eclipse is also expected later in the decade, giving skywatchers around the world several more opportunities to witness this celestial show.