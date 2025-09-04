Sydney Sweeney Christy Martin Movie: Updates on the Boxing Biopic

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the boxing ring—or more accurately, punching it—for what might be her most physically and emotionally demanding role yet. In Christy, the new biopic premiering at TIFF, the Emmy-nominated actress portrays legendary boxer Christy Martin. Sweeney, 27, committed fully to the role, even literally delivering real punches alongside her co-stars. “Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force,” she told Vanity Fair—and yes, she emerged with bruises and concussions to prove it.

She’s also making her case beyond the ring: “I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level,” Sweeney said of Martin, calling her “one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life.” That emotional weight is underscored by Sweeney’s physical transformation—training for months, gaining more than 30 pounds, and stepping fully into Martin’s shoes.

With production wrapped and excitement growing over Sweeney’s transformative performance, many fans are eager to know more about the film, the true story behind it, and when it will hit theaters. Find out more about the Christy Martin boxing biopic below.

Who Is Christy Martin?

Martin is a groundbreaking American professional boxer who rose to fame in the 1990s, earning the nickname “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She’s widely credited with bringing women’s boxing into the mainstream, becoming the first woman signed by promoter Don King and fighting on high-profile cards. Martin won the WBC women’s super welterweight title and retired with a record of 49 wins, 7 losses, and 3 draws.

Beyond her victories, Martin’s story resonated with fans for her courage outside the ring as well. In 2010, she survived a near-fatal attack by her then-husband and manager, James Martin. She later testified against him in court, and today she uses her platform to advocate against domestic violence while continuing to mentor young fighters.

What Is ‘Christy’ Starring Sydney Sweeney About?

The film—directed by David Michôd and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes—chronicles Martin’s rise in the 1990s, her role in breaking barriers for women’s boxing, and the deeply personal struggles she endured behind the scenes. It doesn’t shy away from her survival story after the 2010 domestic violence attack that nearly cost her life, making the biopic both a sports drama and an intimate portrait of resilience.

Michôd described the project as “a wild mix of inspiring underdog sports-world story and personal saga,” praising Sweeney’s dedication: “Sydney trained her butt off to play the part. The beauty of Sydney is that she turned up to work every day with her tail wagging, ready to go. No matter how tough it was, she was like a ray of sunshine.”

Sweeney transformed physically and emotionally for the role, gaining over 30 pounds and committing to a grueling daily training regimen. “I loved it,” she told W Magazine. “I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”

Is the Christy Martin Biopic Based on a True Story?

Yes. The film is a true-to-life portrayal of Martin’s journey, from her barrier-breaking success in professional boxing to her survival and recovery after enduring a brutal domestic violence incident.

When Does ‘Christy’ Come Out?

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, where Sweeney’s performance drew immediate attention. According to Deadline, a wider theatrical release is slated for later in 2025, though exact distribution details are still to be announced. Filming wrapped in late 2024.