Bioavailability: The New Currency of Nutrition — and Why Greespi Already Plays by These Rules

Image Credit: Tata Grabovska, Co-Founder Greespi

Introduction: A New Dimension of Food

We’ve learned to look at food through numbers. Calories, grams of protein, percentages of daily values for vitamins. These figures are convenient; they create a sense of control. But there is another, quieter, less obvious measure that changes everything.

It doesn’t appear in bold on labels. It’s rarely mentioned in commercials. Yet it defines whether food truly becomes part of you.

That measure is bioavailability — the share of nutrients that make it from food into your blood and cells in a form ready for use.

And here lies the point: in today’s world, foods with high bioavailability are rare. Greespi is one of them.

_______________________________________________________________________________

1. After the Era of “Nutritional Quantity”

For decades, nutrition science has been obsessed with quantity. We counted calories, chased protein records, competed over vitamin C content. Products turned into number games: “20% more calcium,” “twice the protein.”

The problem is that these numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. They show potential but don’t guarantee results. If the body can’t actually use those nutrients, they remain nothing more than dead weight.

_______________________________________________________________________________

2. Why Numbers Don’t Equal Benefits

Imagine two people eat the same product with 20 grams of protein. One absorbs 18 grams, the other only 9. The difference is twofold, even though the composition is identical.

The reason lies in how that protein is packaged within the product’s food matrix, what molecules it interacts with, and how easily the body can recognize it.

The same goes for vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Numbers on a label ≠ nutrients in your blood.

_______________________________________________________________________________

3. Bioavailability: The Hidden Measure of Quality

Bioavailability is not just “absorption.” It’s the integration of nutrients into your metabolism.

It depends on three key factors:

The nutrient’s form — natural or synthetic, active or inert.

The food matrix — the microstructure where nutrients are placed, and how it interacts with digestive enzymes.

Internal synergy — the presence of compounds that either facilitate or hinder absorption.



Scientific studies confirm: the form of a nutrient and its food matrix directly affect its ultimate effectiveness [PubMed, 2019].

_______________________________________________________________________________

4. The Food Matrix: An Architecture That Decides a Product’s Fate

In fresh, minimally processed foods, nutrients are woven into a complex cellular structure. This living architecture brings proteins, fats, minerals, pigments, and enzymes together as a single ecosystem.

This form feels “familiar” to the body. It doesn’t trigger rejection, nor does it require unnecessary metabolic conversions.

Most industrial processing destroys this architecture:

thermally — by heating above 70°C (160°F),



mechanically — through aggressive grinding and drying,



chemically — via extraction, solvents, or stabilizers.



After that, nutrients may still be present, but their “delivery addresses” are erased.

_______________________________________________________________________________

5. Greespi: Preservation as a Strategy

Greespi was created with the principle of minimal interference in the natural form of food.

Through cultivation and cryostabilization technology, it preserves the original cellular architecture, where nutrients remain bound within their natural ecosystem.

This means:

proteins maintain their correct spatial configuration, accessible to enzymes,



vitamins do not oxidize and retain their active form,



minerals remain in complexes the body naturally recognizes.



The result: high metabolic compatibility. The body begins working with these nutrients almost immediately.

_______________________________________________________________________________

6. Beyond “Fortification”

The food industry often compensates for nutrient losses with fortification. Vitamin D is added to powdered milk, synthetic iron complexes to cereals.

But synthetic isolates don’t always replicate natural effectiveness. They may be only partly absorbed or even compete with other nutrients for cellular transport.

Greespi takes a different route: not to rebuild what’s been lost, but to prevent the loss from the very beginning.

_______________________________________________________________________________

7. Bioavailability as a Strategic Advantage

Foods with high bioavailability deliver:

greater effects from smaller portions — less load on digestion,



steadier cellular nutrition — without sharp energy crashes,



fewer metabolic byproducts — reduced strain on the liver and kidneys.



This isn’t just about food — it’s about the quality of how your body works.

EFSA reports emphasize that nutrient bioavailability must be a key parameter in evaluating their effectiveness [EFSA Journal, 2021].

_______________________________________________________________________________

8. Greespi in the Context of Today

We live in a time when urban lifestyles often mean eating quickly, irregularly, and relying on products that have lost much of their natural value before they even reach the table.

In this reality, Greespi sets an example of what the new standard of functional nutrition can look like:

preserved natural structure,



high metabolic compatibility,



a strategic focus on bioavailability.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Conclusion

The food of the future will not be measured by numbers alone.

The new criterion is how well it works with your body, integrates into its processes, and nourishes without losses.

Greespi demonstrates that functional food can preserve its natural effectiveness and act as a true partner to your body. This is not the exception — it’s the new norm we are just beginning to discover.

