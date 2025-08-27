Annunciation Catholic School Shooter: Who Is Responsible for the Shooting?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

A school shooting took place at the K-8 Annunciation Catholic School and Church on Wednesday, August 27. Police announced that at least 17 people were injured in the shooting; 14 of them are children. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke to reporters later that morning about the horrifying incident.

“Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now,” Frey said outside of the school. “These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church.”

As local authorities update the public on the incident, learn what happened at the school and details about the shooter below.

Where Is Annunciation Catholic School?

Annunciation Church and Catholic School is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What Happened at the Annunciation Church & Catholic School?

A shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School on Wednesday, August 27, in the morning. A gunman opened fire during a morning mass, and two children were killed as a result, police said.

During a press conference that morning, authorities pointed out that two other children out of the 20 victims were in critical condition.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz released a statement via X.com about the incident. He tweeted, “I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

Who Is the Annunciation Catholic School Shooter?

CNN reported that the shooter was deceased after authorities “contained” the individual. The New York Post reported that the gunman was a male in his 20s.

The suspect has yet to be publicly identified. He had a semi-automatic rifle, a shot gun and a pistol on him, and his motive in the shooting remains unclear, according to multiple outlets.