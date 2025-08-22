Meet Jackie Wiatrowski: The Vegas Vocal Powerhouse You’ll Have on Repeat

Image Credit: Jackie Wiatrowski

Jackie Wiatrowski is a singer-songwriter, artist, top TikTok creator, digital era music artist, and entertainer. The multi-dimensional talent is also an original music artist. She debuted with her pop single “Reflection” and will be releasing more music in the near future.

Jackie is at the forefront of the digital era, utilizing her experience as a live performer to draw in viewers with her popular TikTok Streams.

“I’m the hybrid most people don’t get to be: a Vegas-seasoned headliner who also lives and breathes livestream culture,” Jackie explains.

A Triple-Threat

Jackie naturally gravitated toward a career in arts and entertainment. From an early age, her talents were evident.

“I grew up a music kid with a mom who taught piano lessons for a living. I loved to sing, dance, and act, and so it made sense for me to go study and earn a BFA in Musical Theatre,” Jackie says.

Jackie followed up her formal education with what she describes as “triple-threat training in the most electric classroom on earth: Las Vegas.” She quickly grew “addicted” to the big crowds and earned her “stripes” fast. She learned how to command a room the moment the lights hit the stage. This led to her touring and emcee hosting as well as becoming one of the top Lady Gaga tribute performers with Legends in Concert.

Performing in an entertainment capital provided Jackie with numerous opportunities to learn and expand her artistic endeavors. She quickly learned to always answer “yes” whenever she was offered a gig, even if she didn’t feel she was ready.

“In Vegas, that’s almost the rule. Someone drops out, a new spot opens, and suddenly you’re lacing up the heels and sliding into sequins you thought you’d wear someday. Instead of waiting, I leapt. Every time I did, I leveled up faster than I imagined,” Jackie says.

Embracing this philosophy led to Jackie becoming a top live entertainer in Las Vegas.

Embracing the Digital Global Stage

Jackie loves performing for an audience and the feelings that come with connecting with those enjoying her artistic endeavors. When she realized that TikTok is a “global stage with limitless seats,” Jackie decided to bring her talents to the digital entertainment space in what she describes as “Version 2.0 of me.”

Drawing on her experience in Las Vegas, she brings that same energy to her TikTok. Once inspiration hit, she jumped into the digital world, treated her TikTok Lives like a real show, and figured out what worked and what didn’t before a live audience.

“I design performances that hit like a residency but feel like a FaceTime with a best friend. I bring arena-level pacing, hosting, and musicality to a platform built on authenticity and speed, turning comments into call-and-responses and viewers into a chorus,” she explains.

Bringing Vegas show-craft to TikTok Live has earned Jackie a global audience, and she has big plans for the future. She aspires to produce metaverse events that feel like front-row experiences and build a community-powered brand that “proves pop spectacle can be personal.”

Jackie plans to continue to release original music utilizing her interactive stream and also aspires to continue to combine her real-world experience with the digital world, creating augmented-reality concerts that give her audience a front-row experience.

“My mission is simple: learn to light up thousands of people every night, whether it’s a theater, stadium, or a live stream,” Jackie says.