Where Could Hurricane Erin Hit? What to Know Before the Storm

It’s hurricane season for the East Coast of the United States, and Hurricane Erin is making headlines this week. Most spaghetti models and other forecasts show that Erin wouldn’t even hit the East Coast, so why is the development causing concern? Could it make landfall? Get updates on the hurricane below.

Is Tropical Storm Erin a Hurricane?

Yes, Erin went from a tropical storm to a hurricane by the end of the week. It is now a category 5 storm in the Atlantic, according to multiple outlets.

Will Hurricane Erin Hit the United States?

Spaghetti models have shown that Erin shouldn’t make landfall anywhere in the East Coast, but on Thursday, August 14, meteorologists announced that Erin had a slight shift eastward. As of 5 a.m. ET that morning, the system in the Atlantic Ocean was about 860 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, an increase from 45 miles per hour earlier this week.

There are still no coastal watches or warnings in effect by the NHC.

By Saturday, August 16, forecasters maintained that Erin is not expected to make landfall on the East Coast of the U.S.. However, the storm will create dangerous surfing and swimming conditions for coastal communities.

What Areas Could Hurricane Erin Impact?

The NHC advised that Erin could move close enough to the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to have some impact, but it’s still unclear how much of a potential impact Erin could produce.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he was sending assistance to Puerto Rico ahead of the hurricane.

“I just approved the deployment of California resources to Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Erin,” Newsom tweeted on August 13. “We’re glad to help coordinate life-saving response to Americans in harm’s way.

The coast of Central Florida up toward Canada are expected to have rough surf and large waves because of Hurricane Erin.