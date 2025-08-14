Tropical Storm Erin Updates: Projected Path, Hurricane Strength & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tropical Storm Erin has become the latest development in the Atlantic Ocean to cause concern. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has provided status updates about Erin’s strength and path for the coming days. So, what does this mean for the East Coast of the United States? Get updates on the storm below.

Tropical Storm Erin 2025 Path

On Tuesday, August 12, Erin was located around 690 miles west of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands at around 5 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Erin had maximum sustained wind speeds near 45 miles per hour in addition to higher gusts.

On Thursday, August 14, the NHC said Erin is expected to become a hurricane on Friday, August 15, and it was located about 860 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. As of 5 a.m. ET, the system has maximum winds of 50 miles per hour.

According to its projected path, Erin is moving westward and is expected to do so in the next several days, forecasters have indicated.

As seen on Zoom Earth, the path of Erin continues westward toward the Dominican Republic. But the development has now shown a slightly eastward shift, according to the NHC and other forecasters.

Though it’s still too early, the NHC also indicated that Erin could impact parts of Puerto Rico, the Leeward Islands and the Virgin Islands.

11am EDT Mon Aug 11th – Tropical Storm #Erin has formed in the far eastern tropical Atlantic just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph & intensification is forecast as it moves westward across the open tropical Atlantic.https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/JUtKJPe8IS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 11, 2025

Will Tropical Storm Erin Become a Hurricane?

Yes, the National Hurricane Center announced that Erin will become a hurricane on Friday, August 13. In an earlier advisory, the NHC pointed out that there are currently “no coastal watches or warnings in effect.” Additionally, the NHC indicated that there are still no hazards affecting land.

However, Erin could intensify in strength once it touches warmer water, becoming this season’s first major hurricane of a category 3 or higher by Saturday, August 16.

Tropical Storm #Erin is now less than 1000 miles from the Virgin Islands- looks like it becomes a hurricane by late Friday then could rapidly intensify passing just north of Puerto Rico. High surf & rip currents this weekend in the Leeward Islands. THEN the Bermuda high steering… pic.twitter.com/5SUhfTJ7X4 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2025

Tropical Storm Erin Spaghetti Models

Spaghetti models for tropical Storm Erin can be found on major weather forecast platforms. Multiple computer models are predicting that once Erin becomes a hurricane, it shouldn’t touch the East Coast of the U.S., and that it might turn northward, according to several outlets. However, European models suggest that Erin could brush along the coastline.