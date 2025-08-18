Scent, Cinema, and the Long View: Mahsam Raza’s Creative Philosophy

Image Credit: Mahsam Raza

The luxury industry has shifted from a focus on timelessness to an emphasis on speed and newness. This change is especially evident in the fragrance sector, where modern scents often take center stage over classic formulations. In the midst of this evolution, one entrepreneur, known as the “Robin Hood of Fragrances,” offers a different approach—one that prioritizes memory, emotion, and lasting value.

A Stand Against Disposable Luxury

Meet Mahsam Raza. He’s a multifaceted entrepreneur, perfumer, actor, and film producer. As the founder and CEO of The Dua Brand, he resurrects classic perfume and creates new ones. Founded in 2016, the brand recreates discontinued or reformulated scents. Why do this? For this cultural contrarian, resisting the newness fetish is like a higher calling. And the world is paying attention. In 2025, The Dua Brand earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list, officially ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Bringing vintage perfume back to life is a form of cultural stewardship. At the heart of this quest is one lingering question: “Why was this forgotten in the first place?” Fragrances often have ties to time and place. In that sense, this businessman isn’t developing products. Instead, he’s curating experiences, memories, and moments people thought they had lost forever.

The Dua Brand stands against trend-chasing. This niche perfume house doesn’t push customers toward what’s next. It aims to make iconic scents wearable again. With over 2,500 unique blends in its library, scent lovers have their choice of affordable, premium fragrances. (Check out the best dupe fragrances if you’re curious what this looks like in practice.)

But that’s only part of the story. The Dua Brand is equally recognized for its bold originality, especially through its ‘Original Blends,’ which are entirely new creations not inspired by any existing perfume. These scents are designed from scratch, often pulling from Raza’s personal memories, artistic influences, or even film scenes.

Then there’s the experimental side: Dua’s acclaimed ‘Hybrids’ and ‘Tribrids,’ where two or more fragrances are fused into one, resulting in unique, never-before-smelled compositions. These blends appeal to serious fragrance enthusiasts who enjoy layering but often struggle to know where to start. Dua takes out the guesswork by doing the creative heavy lifting so that customers can enjoy harmony in every spritz.

There’s something almost subversive about building a business around what others discard. For this fragrance resurrectionist, reviving long-lost or reformulated classics isn’t about capitalizing on nostalgia. What he’s doing is introducing emotional longevity to an audience accustomed to trend cycles, social media virality, and here-to-day and gone-to-day products. That’s what he considers true luxury.

Substance and Glamour in Cinema

The cinema is another space where trends dictate value. Shouldn’t movies challenge, move, and provoke viewers? Raza certainly thinks so. Driven by a desire to explore deeper themes and unconventional narratives, he ventured into filmmaking with his debut passion project, Leech.

Raza made his debut not only as a producer but also as an actor in the psychological thriller, which was released worldwide. The film dives into the tension between human nature and morality—a reflection of Raza’s interest in layered storytelling, whether in scent or cinema.

Raza’s storytelling doesn’t stop at scent. His entrance into cinema began with the founding of Glamora Films, a production house focused on bold, thought-provoking narratives. Through Glamora, he produced and starred in his debut film, Leech—a psychological thriller that explores the tension between human nature and morality.

The production house tells stories that stick, not just entertain. It avoids the commercial gloss that often drowns out creative voices in film. The aim is to create bold, thought-provoking cinema. Through Glamora Films, this industry disruptor applies the same anti-formulaic logic to movies as he does with luxury perfumes.

AI for Scent Revival and Beyond

While he challenges the fast-fashion mentality of luxury, Raza fully embraces technology, especially the creative possibilities of AI. He uses this technology to slow things down rather than speed them up. While tech headlines hype AI’s automation capabilities, what matters for this cultural archivist is accuracy, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

AI is a tool to revive what the luxury industry forgets too easily. The technology helps him capture the structure of vanishing fragrances with surgical precision. Like the films he produces, every fragrance tells a story. Each has a soul, a past, and a new audience waiting to connect with them. AI helps him keep the memory of classic scents of a bygone era alive and well.

Emotions at the Heart of Luxury

The “new drop” culture dominates luxury today. It’s a world where trends come and go at the drop of a dime. The desire for instant gratification is like a beast with an unquenched thirst. What’s the cost of maintaining this status quo?

For entrepreneur, actor, and film producer Mahsam Raza, it’s faded memories and a disregard for legacy. As the founder of The Dua Brand and Glamora Films, he’s shaking up the vintage perfume and movie industries. Whether he’s reviving a discontinued Dior, blending two powerhouse scents into a first-of-its-kind Hybrid, or producing films that stir the soul, his mission is the same. What’s that? To honor the past, embrace bold creativity, and make luxury—whether olfactory or cinematic—feel personal, emotional, and accessible.