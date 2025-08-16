Where Could Hurricane Erin Hit? What to Know Before the Storm

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s hurricane season for the East Coast of the United States, and Tropical Storm Erin is making headlines this week. Per the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast, the system will become a hurricane later this week. Most spaghetti models and other forecasts show that Erin won’t even hit the East Coast, so why is the development causing concern? Could it make landfall in the Caribbean or the East Coast? Get updates on the hurricane below.

Is Tropical Storm Erin a Hurricane?

Yes, Erin went from a tropical storm to a hurricane by the end of the week. It is now a category 5 storm in the Atlantic, according to multiple outlets.

Tropical Storm #Erin is now less than 1000 miles from the Virgin Islands- looks like it becomes a hurricane by late Friday then could rapidly intensify passing just north of Puerto Rico. High surf & rip currents this weekend in the Leeward Islands. THEN the Bermuda high steering… pic.twitter.com/5SUhfTJ7X4 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2025

Will Hurricane Erin Hit the United States?

Spaghetti models have shown that Erin shouldn’t make landfall anywhere in the East Coast, but on Thursday, August 14, meteorologists announced that Erin had a slight shift eastward. As of 5 a.m. ET that morning, the system in the Atlantic Ocean was about 860 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, an increase from 45 miles per hour earlier this week.

There are still no coastal watches or warnings in effect by the NHC.

By Saturday, August 16, forecasters maintained that Erin is not expected to hit the East Coast of the U.S., but it will create dangerous surfing and swimming conditions for coastal communities.

What Areas Could Hurricane Erin Impact?

The NHC advised that Erin could move close enough to the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to have some impact, but it’s still unclear how much of a potential impact Erin could produce.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he was sending assistance to Puerto Rico ahead of the hurricane.

I just approved the deployment of California resources to Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Erin. We’re glad to help coordinate life-saving response to Americans in harm’s way. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) August 14, 2025

“I just approved the deployment of California resources to Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Erin,” Newsom tweeted on Wednesday, August 13. “We’re glad to help coordinate life-saving response to Americans in harm’s way.

On Saturday, forecasters said that heavy rain is expected for the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through the weekend. Between 2 to 4 inches of rain was predicted, per USA Today.

Is Florida in Hurricane Erin’s Path?

No, Florida is not currently in the path of Tropical Storm Erin.